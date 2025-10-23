Farmington Hills man rises above circumstances

Gary Bartle’s resilience has inspired others. He is currently engaged to Bibi Baesso from Milan, Italy, who he met playing online videogames.

Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 2 when he was just 14 months old, Bartle stays positive and adaptable. Photo provided by Corewell Health

FARMINGTON HILLS — “Resilient,” “positive” and “optimistic” are words that peers use to describe Gary Bartle, 39, of Farmington Hills.

At 14 months old, his parents noticed he would crawl but would not try to sit up or stand. He was not meeting the markers of other children his age.

His parents took him to Beaumont Hospital — now Corewell Health — where he was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy called spinal muscular atrophy, type 2.

When he was diagnosed, Bartle said, his family went to work.

His grandfather, aunts and uncles helped build ramps at the Farmington Hills home that his grandparents originally moved into in 1965. His grandfather then retired from his job and devoted himself to Bartle to help his grandson be as independent as possible.

“I am really blessed to have a support system that rivals anyone in the world,” Bartle said.

Initially, his family was told it would be a miracle if he lived past 6 or 8 years old.

Daniel Menkes, a neurologist trained in neuromuscular disease, is Bartle’s doctor.

“When I started my training, there was absolutely no treatment for the condition, and people just got weaker and weaker,” Menkes said. “Now, we have treatments that can stabilize people. Sometimes, it makes them better. But at least it slows the progression of the disease.”

Bartle met people from the Muscular Dystrophy Association, who told him and his family he could have a long full life. Bartle has been assisted by a wheelchair since he was 2 or 3, but that didn’t dampen his spirit.

“In a strange way, I consider myself fortunate, because there are other versions of muscular dystrophy where kids go into their teens before they lose the ability to walk, and it’s heartbreaking to lose that thing so many take for granted,” Bartle said. “They learn to adapt, but it’s hurtful.”

When the kids in the neighborhood were playing with water balloons, he initially joined them. His parents persuaded him he may not want to do that with his electric wheelchair.

“So, I became the referee,” Bartle said.

Bartle’s doctor spoke of his remarkably positive attitude.

“This gentleman is an inspiration to me and to anyone else with this,” Menkes said. “Mr. Bartle has not let his condition define him.”

Bartle has learned to adapt.

“The world is not built for people who are in wheelchairs,” Bartle said. “If you want to be included, find a way to force yourself in.”

Bartle was educated through the Farmington Public Schools, attending Eagle Elementary and Warner Middle School before graduating from Harrison High.

In high school, he described himself as “really, really lucky — there are horror stories of people getting made fun of,” Bartle said. “I made amazing friends. I was the formal king (and) class president. Everyone knew me around school as someone who zipped around the halls in a wheelchair.”

He credits Farmington Schools as catering to kids of all abilities. There were 10-12 kids in his school with physical disabilities. Bartle enjoyed seeing them at his school.

But when he went to the University of Michigan – Dearborn, where he graduated, he met students who had never seen people with disabilities before. It took time to make friends, but eventually he did. He found people who included him and enjoyed having him around.

However, he still encounters others who won’t look at him or acknowledge him. He said he would like people to engage with him, which will help erase any assumptions they may have about those with disabilities or who are assisted by a wheelchair.

He recalled an incident where he went to a shipping store to mail a package. When Bartle asked a question, the clerk looked at the person Bartle was with rather than Bartle himself.

As for the condition itself, Bartle said it affects his muscles, which get progressively weak.

“It affects the larger muscles first — the arms, legs and shoulder. Then it goes inside affecting the diaphragm, the voice and facial muscles,” Bartle said. “I never thought my voice would change.”

Bartle said that due to his weakened diaphragm, he doesn’t have as much air supporting his voice, so it sounds different now.

For years, Bartle was on Spinraza, an epidural that is injected into the spinal fluid every four months. It increased his stamina, but he did not like the residual pain.

Bartle then switched to Evrysdi, which is taken orally every day either by liquid or pill. While he preferred the way it’s administered, he found the medication was not as effective, so he plans to go back to Spinraza.

“(These medications) modify the genes that are responsible for muscular atrophy,” Menkes said.

One of Bartle’s favorite pastimes is playing online video games. That is how he met his fiancée Bibi Baesso, from Milan, Italy. The two started off as long-distance friends and soon became much more. They will be married in the summer of 2026.

