Farmington Hills decides mayor, council

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published November 7, 2025

In the election Nov. 4, Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich was reelected by more than 59% of the vote.

FARMINGTON HILLS — In the election Nov. 4, Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich was reelected by more than 59% of the vote. Council members Michael Bridges and Valerie Knol were also reelected, and they were joined by a council newcomer, Charlie Starkman.

“I am extremely grateful to the voters of Farmington Hill for affirming that the city is on a great track and that they support my leadership,” Rich said.

According to the Oakland County Clerk’s website, nearly 19,500 people voted for mayor, while nearly 49,000 voted for City Council members in the city of 85,000 residents.

Starkman is new to council and received 9,373 votes, which is 19.32% of those that voted.

“My win tonight shows that Farmington Hills residents are ready for a new face, a fresh vote and a new perspective on council. They are excited about someone who can come in and work well with sitting members of council,” Starkman said. “They are also excited about someone with a new set of ideas that represents the younger generation that they are trying to attract.”

Starkman said he is not a politician, and he thinks that resonated with people.

“People were excited to meet a regular person who ran a campaign while working fulltime and juggling many things,” he said. “I think they can see themselves in that experience.”

Rich and Starkman worked together when she was on City Council in the mid-2010s when he was appointed to the Commission on Community Health.

“I know him through community work, and we’ve done a number of things together over the years,” Rich said. “I appreciate the fresh point of view. I appreciate having the voice of someone in their 30s.”

Michael Bridges has served on the Farmington Hills City Council for more than 17 years and was reelected to serve another four years. Bridges received the most support at nearly 28% — more than 13,500 votes.

“I am grateful to the citizens of Farmington Hills for reelecting me to the City Council. I look forward to working with the City Council to continue to move the city forward,” Bridges said.

Knol also thanked the voters.

“I would like to thank the residents of Farmington Hills for their support. It is truly an honor to be elected to City Council again,” Knol said. “I look forward to continuing (to work) on keeping Farmington Hills a safe and desirable place to live and do business.”

Both Rich and Starkman said determining a location for the Costick Center is at the top of their priority list.

“The Costick Center has to be rebuilt,” Starkman said. “We cannot integrate seniors into The Hawk. That is not feasible.”

The new councilmember would also like to focus on hiring social workers at the Farmington Hills Police Department. The social workers would help the officers when responding to situations involving mental health issues.

“I am also extremely passionate about bringing a police social worker to our public safety department,” said Starkman, who is a psychologist and familiar with crisis intervention. “I believe that Farmington Hills would benefit greatly from having somebody who can specialize in those issues while our public safety officers are able to focus their attention more on issues that are within their purview. We have a great public safety department. Regardless of how much training a police officer has, I don’t think anybody is necessarily prepared for those kinds of crises.”

During the election Nov. 4, five candidates ran for three open seats on the Farmington Hills City Council. Each seat was for a four-year term. According to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office, the results were as follows:

• Michael Bridges — 13,532 votes (27.89%)

• Valerie Knol — 11,123 votes (22.93%)

• Charlie Starkman — 9,373 votes (19.32%)

• Angie Smith — 9,129 votes (18.82%)

• Farah Khan — 5,234 votes (18.825)