Farmington Hills announces Citywide Open House

A young girl interacts with a police motorcycle at last year’s Citywide Open House in Farmington Hills.

Photo provided by the city of Farmington Hills

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published September 27, 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS — Residents will have the chance to peek behind the scenes and see how the city of Farmington Hills operates during its annual Citywide Open House.

The event will take place noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 on the Farmington Hills City Hall campus located at 31555 W. 11 Mile Road.

The event has been a tradition in Farmington Hills for more than 20 years.

“From fun activities to fundamental community resources, there will be something for community members of all ages and abilities at this year’s Citywide Open House,” said Farmington Hills City Manager Gary Mekjian. “We’re excited to showcase the city’s award-winning programs and services that make life in Farmington Hills vibrant, safe and fulfilling.”

Bounce houses and crafts will be available for the young ones. There will be a station where attendees can make videos about why they love Farmington Hills. There will also be guided tours of city services and the opportunity to register to vote.

Attendees can ride in a police car, explore the police station, meet crime lab technicians, watch the K-9 unit demonstrate their intellect and skill, and more.

Over at the Fire Department, firefighters will share household safety tips and demonstrate how quickly a kitchen fire or Christmas tree fire can start and engulf a home. Kids can also climb on the fire trucks and try wearing a firefighter’s uniform.

There will also be a mobile classroom to practice fire escape routes, and a demonstration showing how the Jaws of Life are used to extract victims from crashed vehicles.

The programs at the fire station help kick off Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 5-11.

At the City Clerk’s Office, staff will be registering people to vote and preparing them for the election Nov. 4. In addition, guests can learn about programs offered at The Hawk, which is the city’s community center. Highlights include the makerspace and the theater.

“This is an important event for the city,” said Vickie Sullen Winn, director of communications and community engagement for the city of Farmington Hills.

She said the community is known for its population being engaged.

“This is an opportunity for them to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the key departments in the city and actually have an immersive experience with some of them,” Winn said.

The event is free, including free hot dogs, Kona Ice, parking spaces and shuttle service. Parking is available in the east parking lot at the Oakland Community College Orchard Ridge Campus at 27055 Orchard Lake Road.

