Farmington continues work on master plan

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published October 27, 2025

Farmington is currently developing its master plan, which will include a new focus on nonmotorized transit, something highly requested by residents. File photo by Deb Jacques

Advertisement

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Planning Commission met Oct. 13 to give an update on the development of the city’s master plan — a document that will guide the city into the future.

The undertaking has been given the name Farmington Forward 2025.

“It is a big project,” said Christopher Weber, the assistant city manager.

The final product will span eight chapters covering topics such as community engagement, land use and housing, downtown development, a mobility plan, and parks and recreation, as well as details on how to reach each goal.

The chapter on mobility is a new addition to the master plan.

“We heard from the public … that non-motorized transit is very important to the community, whether it be walking, biking or other means of transportation,” Weber said. “It was important enough to get its own chapter in our master plan, (and) get its own analysis.”

The Planning Commission has been working on the project since January, with six steering committee meetings thus far. The committee has also been seeking feedback from the public.

“We’ve collected analytics this way,” said Geof Perrot, the commission chairperson.

Weber noted that the city has seen high engagement numbers regarding the topic on its social media channels. The city will be sharing materials with some of its findings online through early November at farmgov.com. At the website, click on the “master plan” tab to learn more.

“We want to let the community know that’s there for them,” Weber said.

The Planning Commission plans to meet again in November. In December, the parks and recreation portion will be reviewed by the City Council while the downtown plan will be reviewed by the Downtown Development Authority.

In January, a draft of the full master plan will come before the Planning Commission. Consultants advising on the project will give a public presentation.

Feedback will continue to be collected from the public until March, at which point the commission will vote to revise or approve the master plan.

Farmington residents are encouraged to give their feedback on the project.

“This is how we make decisions,” Weber said. “We get the information from the public, and it helps us guide where the city moves going forward.”

Other updates included the Hillside Townes project, a 53-unit townhome development located at 33114 Townhill Road in Farmington. The assistant city manager said the development consists of seven buildings, with five buildings under construction and 17 units sold. However, none are currently occupied. There is one model and one unit available for a quick move-in.

According to the website of Robertson Homes, the developer of the project, the units are two-bedroom models with an open floorplan and attached garage.

“Construction is going as planned,” Weber said. “It’s really neat to see the progress they’re making.”

Another project — Legion Square, the site of the former Groves-Walker American Legion Post 346 building, located at 31775 Grand River Ave. — is waiting on a permit from the state before construction can begin.

The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Nov. 20. A proposed development at the Rustic Pub is slated for discussion.

Advertisement