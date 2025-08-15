Farmington City Council extends hours for Syndicate social district

The Farmington City Council recently voted to extend hours of operations for businesses in the city’s Syndicate social district. The businesses will now be open until midnight each evening, two hours longer than before.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published August 15, 2025

FARMINGTON — At its July 21 meeting, the Farmington City Council voted 4-0 to extend hours for businesses in the Syndicate social district.

Originally, the hours were 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but now they run from 8 a.m. to midnight. The changes were implemented the next day.

Mayor Joe LaRussa was not present at the meeting.

The Syndicate is Farmington’s social district, located in downtown Farmington. It includes Dinan Park, the Masonic Corner, Riley Park, and businesses along Grand River Avenue.

The Syndicate allows for open alcoholic beverages purchased at businesses in the district. There are also chairs and tables throughout the area where patrons can mingle while waiting for a seat at a restaurant or bar.

Jess Westendorf, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, made the request for added hours.

“We have a special problem in Farmington, and that is the last call is at 9:50 p.m. at our social district businesses, “ Westendorf said. “We have a cohort of downtown businesses that are interested in extending it to midnight to take care of the later night traffic.”

Councilman Steve Schneemann expressed concern about incidents of public intoxication in the neighborhoods near the Syndicate.

“There have been no incidents,” said Robert Houhanisin, the city’s public safety director.

Schneemann said he was concerned because there was recently a highly intoxicated person that showed up on the front porch of a neighbor.

“He tried for an extended period of time to enter the home and ended up passing out on the front porch and spent some time there, before the individual was picked up by public safety,” Schneemann explained.

He clarified that he has no problem with the Syndicate itself, but he does have concerns about alcohol abuse in the community.

Councilwoman Maria Taylor was excited about the newly extended hours and the opportunity to utilize the beautiful new parks in Farmington.

“I’m glad to support this,” Taylor said. “I think that says a lot about the kind of investment we are making, and the kind of people coming to Farmington.”

