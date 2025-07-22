Family ties drive local auto repair shops

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published July 22, 2025

Randy Booden, right, opened B&B Collision in Royal Oak with his dad Bill Booden July 1, 1977. One year later, Randy Booden’s sister Wendy Tomassi, center, joined the family business and keeps the operation running smoothly as office manager. Although not a family member, Randy Booden credits manager Nick Olsowy, left, for “making his life so much better.” Photo by Liz Carnegie

Chris Harris, fourth from right, and his daughter next to him, help carry on the family business of Midas Auto Service and Tires that Chris’ dad, Gil, started in 1990 with encouragement from Gil’s wife, Patricia. Photo provided

METRO DETROIT — When Bill Griffin, who owns Griffin’s Neighborhood Auto Clinic in Farmington Hills, injured his back in 2009, he was unable to work for a period of time.

The shop had only been open for two years, so his younger brother, Tom Griffin, stepped in to handle the business until Griffin got back on his feet.

“Had it not been for my brother the shop would have failed,” Griffin said.

Griffin’s Neighborhood Auto Clinic, located at 23905 Freeway Park Dr., offers many services. Talented staff members offer auto repair; suspension, steering and alignment; cooling system and engine repair; brake services and more on everyday cars as well as classic cars and hot rods.

Family ties are a main reason why Griffin’s Neighborhood Auto Clinic has been a success. Along with his brother’s help, Griffin’s two daughters, Kelsey and Hannah, worked at the front counter of the shop after school. Doing clerical work and running for parts were among their many responsibilities. They also had to remember working with their dad came with boundaries.

“When you’re here, I’m your boss and not your dad,” he reminded them.

His daughters are now married with their own families and careers and no longer work at the shop. Their presence is missed, and their hard work over the years added to the growth of the family business.

“They did bring a good element to the shop and a little more of a draw. They played an integral role in building the company,” Griffin said. “We were one big family working here.”

His ex-wife also was heavily involved in the family business and Griffin said she deserves much of the credit for helping to build Griffin’s Neighborhood Auto Clinic. For many years, Griffin, an Automotive Service Excellence master certified technician, worked for other people and used that experience to open up his own garage. He likes the variety the business brings.

“Every day is a different day,” Griffin said. “You never know what you’re going to do from day to day.”

‘I’d do it again in a heartbeat’

Family bonds also added strength at B&B Collision, located at 919 South Main St., in Royal Oak.

On July 1, 1977, Randy Booden and his father, Bill Booden, went into business together. They had both been working for different car dealerships and when Bill asked his son if he wanted to start a family business, Booden told him, “You bet.” They took their passion for cars and created B&B Collision, a family-owned auto repair facility offering a number of services including collision repair. Nearly 50 years ago, Royal Oak looked a lot different than it does today.

“It was a ghost town,” Booden said.

But the Boodens settled on Main Street because of the other auto-related businesses they neighbored with, including a transmission shop and a radiator store. B & B Collision employs a number of experienced and highly-trained certified technicians. The state-of-the-art repair facility, managed by Nick Olsowy, uses high-tech equipment.

One year after B&B Collision opened for business, they recruited Booden’s sister, Wendy Tomassi, to work as the office manager. Even on their busiest days, they are able to separate the work they do from their personal lives. Depending on each person’s strengths, the family members took on different roles.

“I guess just being familiar with the other person, you know how to work with them,” Booden said. “We knew how to leave the shop and leave the work here. Outside the shop, we didn’t talk about business. What we talked about was family.”

But working with family also brought challenges.

“We have our differences of opinion. We were able to work it out,” Booden said. “We can put everything out on the table, sit there and yell at each other, and 10 minutes later we’re fine. You can move forward.”

The trio worked together for many years until Bill retired. He passed away in 2008, and Booden and Tomassi carry on his legacy.

“He’s the one who taught me to be the person I am today,” Booden said. “I love it. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

Family bonds

Gil Harris opened up a family business when he found himself unemployed in 1990. He and his wife, Patricia, attended a franchise show and a new career was born when Gil opened Midas Auto Service and Tires at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren 35 years ago.

“I didn’t know anything about the automotive world,” Gil said. “I knew how to deal with people.”

He worked 60- to 70-hour weeks, determined to make sure the business was profitable. Patricia encouraged her husband all along.

“She was confident in me. She was all for it. I was scared to death,” Gil remembered. “You put every ounce of your money and security into others’ lives and hope and pray like hell that it works.”

The gamble paid off because the family, including their son, Chris, was able to open four different Midas locations over the years with several highly skilled staff members. That first year, Gil was named National Rookie of the Year for Midas.

With support from Patricia and Chris, Gil eventually sold two of the shops and continues to operate two locations: 2995 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy, and 41300 Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

“I actually enjoy what I do,” Gil said. “It was a learning process. The franchise (representatives) helped. I know how to hire people that have anything to do with cars, oil changes to air conditioners, changing engines. I had to be able to provide security in their jobs. That’s what we do. My wife did the financial part, and I operated the hiring. I’m very happy.”

Currently, Chris is the general manager of the family franchise. He got his start running the Detroit location and fit right in with the automotive world. Gil is “mostly retired” and Patricia is “fully retired.” They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Working together proved positive for the Harris family, including Chris’ children.

“We always got along. We got along very well,” Gil said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have some issues along the way. We sit down and work through the issues and come to an agreement on what needs to be done. It’s not always easy. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. Everyone has to find common ground.”

