Family fun abounds at Farmington Founders Festival

Kids enjoy the bubbles at the Farmington Founders Festival July 17-19.

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published August 1, 2025

FARMINGTON — This year’s Farmington Founders Festival was filled with fun, food, entertainment and activities for guests of all ages — even their dogs.

Now in its 61st year, the three-day event ran from July 17-19 in downtown Farmington.

At the festival, Farmington celebrated its 201st birthday. Smiles were seen everywhere, and the energy was palpable.

“Definitely the energy that was downtown (was my favorite part),” said Joe LaRussa, the mayor of Farmington. “When we attract so many visitors, it feels way more energized because so many people are experiencing the best of Farmington.”

Uniformed officers with Farmington Public Safety were present throughout the event, including Public Safety Director Robert Houhanisin.

“As perfect as it can (be),” Houhanisin said, describing the festival. “We’re very happy with it. Very smooth, no issues, no complaints. It went off without a hitch.”

His favorite part was the parade.

“I like seeing the people — seeing the smiles on all the kids’ faces and waving as we drive by. We have a great partnership with Farmington Hills (Police). They participate in the parade, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department participates in the parade,” Houhanisin said. “It’s a good family event.”

The grand marshal of this year’s parade was Randy O’Dell. His wife Deborah nominated him and said he wears many hats within the community he loves.

O’Dell is the pastor of Freedom Gateway Center in Farmington, chaplain for Farmington Public Safety, a licensed chiropractor, and an active volunteer on the city’s Grand River Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA), where he serves as vice chair.

“Randy is someone who leads with heart, humility and a deep commitment to service,” LaRussa said. “His steady presence and compassion have positively touched many lives across Farmington. It’s an honor to recognize him as this year’s grand marshal, and I couldn’t be happier.”

One Farmington Hills resident who has been coming to the festival for at least 15 years and wished not to be named noted how the festival has changed over the years, with fewer arts vendors than in the past. But he was most interested in the music and looking forward to seeing the performance by Fifty Amp Fuse.

The crowd descended to the concert area as show time neared, leaving the midway and food court empty.

Fifty Amp Fuse played a variety of music, from rock and roll to hip-hop, covering tunes from the Beatles to Bruno Mars, and Grace Slick to Sly and the Family Stone. The band kept the crowd on their feet. Even a woman on a walker managed to make her way to the front of the stage to dance to the music.

The concert crowd ranged in age from people in their 20s to their 70s. They ran on the dance floor and sang along when the band played Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me.” Concerts after 5 p.m. required those in attendance to be at least 21 years old and to pay a $5 cover fee.

Performing earlier that day was Mark Reitenga with Bobby East. The two performed acoustic folk rock, cover songs and a few originals.

Reitenga raved about the sound system.

“It was funny — we were asked to turn down (the volume) by the people in the bingo tent next to us because they couldn’t hear bingo being yelled,” he said.

Reitenga is no stranger to the event.

“The Farmington Founders Festival is a great traditional festival — it’s a fun local get-together,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have performed on the main stage four times now.”

Reitenga is also an advertising representative for C & G Newspapers.

Earlier in the day, children played with bubbles and family dogs were invited to the Farmington Fido Festival — an event within the event — where man’s best friend could enjoy a variety of activities. Guests could also watch the Ultimate Air Dogs leap off a dock, catch toys and land in the water.

LaRussa deemed the event a success.

“I still see it as a huge draw for our visitors to come downtown and see everything that we have to offer in Farmington and how much we’ve grown and experience the new public spaces we’ve been able to activate in the last year or two,” LaRussa said.

