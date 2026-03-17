Family dog allegedly kills newborn

Novi police believe the family dog killed a 5-day-old girl at the Oakland Glens Mobile Home Park March 17.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published March 17, 2026

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NOVI — A newborn baby died this morning from wounds that police believe were inflicted by the family dog.

The Novi Police and Fire departments were dispatched at 8:28 a.m. March 17 to a home in the 42000 block of Liberte Drive in the Oakland Glens Mobile Home Park for an unresponsive infant, according to Novi Police Cmdr. Robert Manar. Oakland Glens is on the north side of 13 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook roads.

“A family member had reportedly found the infant injured with puncture wounds,” Manar said in an email. “Those wounds appear to be consistent with an animal attack.”

According to Manar, the 5-day-old girl was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The dog was removed from the home and is being held at the Oakland County Animal Control shelter.