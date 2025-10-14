Ex-Rochester Hills doctor pleads no contest to 31 counts of sexual misconduct

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published October 14, 2025

Oumair Aejaz

ROCHESTER HILLS — A former Rochester Hills doctor has pleaded no contest to a slew of sexual assault charges.

Oumair Aejaz, 41, pleaded no contest Oct. 9 to 31 counts of sexual misconduct in two separate cases, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said no contest pleas have the same effect as a guilty plea.

“Thursday’s events confirm Oumair Aejaz’s guilt,” Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in a statement. “While we did not and would not offer this abuser any leniency, I’m grateful the plea ensures victims will not have to testify at a trial. Their bravery, and the good work of law enforcement, made sure Aejez will never again harm another victim.”

Aejaz pleaded no contest to: two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct; three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct; four counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity; 13 counts of using a computer to commit a crime; and nine counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years for first degree criminal sexual conduct, and his sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Sixth Circuit Court.

Authorities were first alerted last August of potential criminal activity by Aejaz — a citizen of India, a physician, a married man and a father of two young children — after his wife disclosed to authorities that he had been secretly recording her and their two minor children, as well as female relatives in their home.

Authorities discovered thousands of nude photos and videos of children and adults in his home that were reportedly taken with hidden cameras while the victims — children as young as 2 years of age, all the way up to grown adults — were changing at Goldfish Swim School, in hospitals, in changing areas, and in various other locations over at least the past six years.

“This individual is potentially one of the worst I’ve ever seen, because there is no particular category — it’s not just children. It’s not just women. It’s not just men. It goes from a 2-year-old boy to a grown woman,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said previously. “The victimization is so broad and the perversion so great that we’re just beginning to wrap our arms around it.”

Authorities say Aejaz recorded sexual encounters he had with numerous women, with hospital patients who were either asleep or unconscious, and recorded relatives and strangers in the bathroom or while changing clothes.

He was arrested last August at his Rochester Hills home, arraigned in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills and charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. The charges stem from incidents at Goldfish Swim School in Rochester, where Aejaz is alleged to have filmed two women and two children, ages 2 and 4, in a changing area. Investigators believe the victims were filmed from a nearby changing stall. The child sexually abusive activity charge, according to authorities, involves an unidentified minor and is not related to the swim school incidents.

Detectives confiscated six computers, four cell phones and 15 external storage devices from Aejaz’s home. One device contained more than 13,000 videos Aejaz recorded during the past six years. Detectives estimate it will take six months to complete a forensic examination of all the confiscated materials.

Aejaz, a citizen of India, has been working in the United States on a visa. He came to the United States around 2011, completed his residency at Detroit Sinai Grace Hospital and then moved to Dawson, Alabama. Aejaz returned to Oakland County to continue his practice in internal medicine in 2018 and had privileges at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and Henry Ford Macomb in Clinton Township, but was not on staff.

Aejaz was later charged with an additional 17 felony charges connected to six alleged sexual assaults in 2023 and 2024 involving a 5-year-old girl in Novi, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing related to other recorded assaults that may have occurred at medical facilities in other counties, and additional charges remain possible in those jurisdictions.

Aejaz’s attorney, Mariell Lehman, could not be reached for comment at press time.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Aejaz can contact detectives at OCSO SIU@oakgov.com.