Every dog deserves to have its day at Wag n Tails Studio

In-Focus Advertorial | Published August 18, 2025

Photo provided

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Dogs are special creatures.

When it comes to caring for them, terms like “community” and “mindfulness” are more than just words. They’re a blueprint for successful pet parenting, and for creating a bond that will last a dog’s lifetime.

Wag n Tails Studio, based in Shelby Township, has followed that philosophy for decades, offering a full spectrum of dog grooming and training services. Training is available through in-home and group settings.

“I’ve been teaching people how to teach their dogs since 1999,” said Christine Fox, founder and owner of Wag n Tails Studio. “I teach people how dogs think, learn and communicate.”

Training among the staff is the secret to success at Wag n Tails Studio.

“We focus a lot on mindfulness in our approach. We do team-building events for our groomers and trainers,” Fox said. “Our values are very important to us. Our purpose is very important to me.”

Fox said that approach has yielded the trust of the clients at Wag n Tails Studio.

“I’ve been in this business a long time. I’ve been through the financial crash of 2008. We were here for 9/11. We’re still growing strong. There’s something to be said for building teams that have a professional mindset and what that does not only for the animals we care for but for the community we’ve built,” Fox said. “I love our clients. They’ve been with us for many years. A lot of our clients are on their third or fourth dog with us.”

When it comes to employees, Fox said steps are taken to make sure the groomers and trainers at Wag n Tails have the right stuff. She said there is an extensive hiring process followed by a 90-day probationary period for the staff.

“I’m very fussy about who we hire. It takes a long time to work at Wag n Tails. It’s not like we take the first professional groomer that applies,” Fox said. “We’re like the American Idol of dog groomers. We have to see if you make the cut.”

New hires work under the direction of professional groomers where they are assessed, trained and tested.

“It’s not easy to be a dog groomer. I’m not sure people realize that,” Fox said. “It’s not only a difficult expertise, they have to be exquisite body language readers, so they don’t get bit. It’s very difficult. They’re very skillful, special people.”

On Sundays, the staff takes care of elderly dogs, puppies and dogs with special needs. The “Sunday Special Date” at Wag n Tails is perfect for dogs with anxiety.

“It’s difficult for dogs that have those special needs of any sort to get the attention they need in very busy or larger salons,” Fox said. “Those days have been doing well because it’s quiet and it’s designated just for those special dogs who need us.”

Wag n Tails Studio is located at 53153 Hayes Road in Shelby Township. To set up an appointment or for more information, call (586) 781-6400. Clients can also book services through the convenient Vagaro app for iPhone and Android, or through the Wag n Tails website at wagntails.net.