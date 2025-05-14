Emerging and veteran artists feature in double show

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published May 14, 2025

Catherine Haggerty’s painting “Fishbowl,” is on display at the Anton Art Center as part of the Detroit Society of Women Painters and Sculptors’ Emerging Women Artists of Metro Detroit exhibition. Image provided by the Anton Art Center

MOUNT CLEMENS — Experience and youth share the stage at the Anton Art Center’s first-ever double exhibition.

From now through Saturday, June 14, the Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens is hosting two exhibitions on behalf of the Detroit Society of Women Painters and Sculptors.

“This exhibition focuses on two different spaces in our gallery,” Anton Art Center Exhibitions Manager Stephanie Hazzard said. “We’ve got two floors, so each floor is dedicated to an exhibit presented by the same group, which is the (DSWPS). They come together often to hold a member’s exhibition at various locations, so we are hosting their 2025 member’s exhibition on our first floor, which is a juried show that comprises of members of this group.”

On the art center’s second floor is where the DSWPS’ Emerging Women Artists of Metro Detroit exhibition is being showcased.

“This is the first time that this group has done this project,” Hazzard said. “They hosted an open call for women artists between the ages of 18 and 35 to submit their artwork for jurying and the results would be part of the exhibit.”

While this is not the first time the art center has worked with the DSWPS or held shows that span both of its gallery-space floors, the ongoing DSWPS exhibitions are the first time a single outside organization has held two exhibits at the same time. Around 90 works of art from over 70 regional artists span the center’s two floors, with the works ranging from paintings to sculpture to jewelry to even video work.

According to Hazzard, the goal of the DSWPS’ membership with the emerging artists show was to promote the work of up-and-coming artists, which is reflected in the backgrounds of much of the works on display. A number of the works on display were made prior to the announcement of the show and some of the works, like Pontiac-based sculptor Taylor Knight-Turner’s bronzed raccoon fur “Pelt” and second-place-winning Royal Oak-based painter Madison Forbes’ “The Swan” and “Les Fleurs,” were created initially for art schools.

The featured artists have a mix of experience in the world of juried exhibitions. Thy Hoang, a painter from Sterling Heights, had been in four of the Anton Art Center’s secondary student shows before she saw her works “What Had I Wanted?” and “Things Left Unsaid” featured in the emerging artists show. Knight-Turner currently has another work on display at a show in California. Sterling Heights-based painter Catherine Haggerty, a first-place winner for her work, “Fishbowl,” had never been featured in a juried show until now. She plans on being in many more in the future.

“I’m an emerging artist now. I feel like I have a duty,” Haggerty said. “Part of the first place was winning membership in the (DSWPS) and so I’m really excited about that, because it means I get to have more resources, more connections and can be further involved.”

The Detroit Society of Women Painters and Sculptors 2025 Members Exhibition and the Emerging Women Artists of Metro Detroit exhibit run at the Anton Art Center until Saturday, June 14.

The Anton Art Center is located at 125 Macomb Place in downtown Mount Clemens. Admission to the art center is free and it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information visit theartcenter.org.