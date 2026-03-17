Eastpointe woman waives preliminary exam in animal torture case

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 17, 2026

Blair

EASTPOINTE — A 19-year-old Eastpointe woman accused of kicking the family dog and causing it to lose an eye has waived her preliminary exam and been bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on a charge of third-degree animal torture, a four-year felony.

The suspect is Dezhiar Blair. It is alleged that on Feb. 25, she kicked a Shih Poo belonging to her mother and weighing less than 5 pounds. She reportedly did so upon growing irate at the dog barking excitedly when she returned home, and the impact was so hard that the dog was taken to a veterinarian and underwent emergency surgery that removed one of its eyes.

At press time, Blair was expected to appear in Macomb County Circuit Court before Judge James Biernat at 1:30 p.m. March 23. She remained in custody in the Macomb County Jail with a $50,000 cash or surety bond; if she posts bond, she is ordered to have no contact with or possession of any animals.

“Acts of violence against animals are not harmless missteps — they represent a serious breach of both law and decency,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement. “Creatures that depend on people for their safety should never be subjected to abuse or neglect. Our office will not ignore such offenses; we will pursue justice and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable for the suffering they cause.”

Blair’s attorney, Randy Rodnick, said his client is deeply remorseful.

“My client is deeply saddened by the injuries the animal suffered and truly hopes it makes a full recovery,” Rodnick said in an email. “At just 19 years old and living with multiple sclerosis, this situation has been extremely difficult for her. While the matter is still being addressed, she asks for understanding and for people to avoid rushing to judgment.”