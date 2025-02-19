Eastpointe police pursue alleged drunken drivers in 2 separate incidents

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 19, 2025

File photo

EASTPOINTE — According to a police report, Eastpointe police officers were dispatched to investigate a hit-and-run crash at Nine Mile Road and Beechwood Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The victim of the hit-and-run was following the suspect.

Officers reportedly caught up to the suspect as the suspect drove a 2005 Ford Taurus on Boulder Avenue near Nine Mile Road. Upon their activating emergency lights and siren, the driver first stopped at the intersection for about 15 seconds before abruptly fleeing eastbound on Nine Mile Road. A short pursuit ensued, police said, and the driver stopped again.

That’s when officers established contact, identifying the suspect as a Detroit woman, age 37. She was allegedly intoxicated and verbally combative with the police, refusing to provide a sample for a preliminary breath test. She was arrested and brought to the Police Department, where she reportedly refused to cooperate.

A search warrant for her blood was obtained, and Medstar personnel collected the sample while the suspect allegedly kicked the paramedic in the chest and pushed an officer who intervened.

The case will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential charges, police said.

According to another police report, at around 10:40 a.m. Feb. 8, Eastpointe police officers were monitoring traffic on Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Drive when their radar detected a 2003 Chevy Silverado traveling 60 miles per hour on Gratiot Avenue, where the speed limit is 40. Police tried to pull over the vehicle by activating their emergency lights and siren, but the driver continued into a car wash and then drove through the bay without stopping, striking the building and evading police.

The pursuit lasted several minutes, ending when the driver entered the Walgreens parking lot at 10 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, jumped the curb and exited the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

Police captured him a short distance away. The driver was identified him as a Warren resident, age 39, and police allege he had a strong odor of intoxicants on his person.

After refusing to submit a breath sample, a search warrant was conducted, and police said they found the driver has three prior convictions for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine potential charges.

“The Eastpointe Police Department wants to warn all residents that if you drive intoxicated, you will be stopped by police and spend at least a night in jail,” Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish said. “If you have one too many, call for a sober driver to pick you up. Use one of the many taxi services that are readily available. Do not jeopardize your safety or the safety of innocent motorists around you.”

If you know more about these cases or others, call Eastpointe police at (586) 445-5100.