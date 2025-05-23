Eastpointe police investigate drive-by shooting

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 23, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Detectives with the Eastpointe Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded a man.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. May 9 near Kelly Road north of Eight Mile Road. Officers arrived and found a male victim who had sustained several gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that the victim was driving when he was shot. According to several witnesses at the scene, the suspect fired upon the victim from inside a dark, four-door sedan and then fled the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are exploring all available leads in order to identify the suspect or suspects,” Eastpointe Police Lt. Alex Holish said. “If anyone has any information regarding the shooting in question, please contact Detective (Brian) Showers at (586) 445-9415.”