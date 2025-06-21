Eastpointe continues moving forward with Kennedy Park splash pad

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 21, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Eastpointe is moving forward with plans for a splash pad at Kennedy Park, 24517 Schroeder Ave.

In 2024, City Council members voted unanimously to accept additional funding from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to go toward the city’s new splash pad planned for the park.

Since then, the city has received four bids in response to the project, which will include the splash pad, restrooms, pavilions and sitting areas, and new sidewalks. The low bid came from DMC Consultants Inc., of Detroit, for $2,561,047.42.

At its June 17 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the contract, with Councilman Cardi DeMonaco Jr. adding that he was “happily” voting yes.

In 2024, Eastpointe Economic Development Manager Ian McCain said the splash pad will add to the quality of life in the community.

“As a landlocked community, the Kennedy Park splashpad will bring renewed recreational and social opportunities, enhancing the overall quality of life for residents and visitors in our family town,” he said.

At the June 17 meeting, Councilman Harvey Curley said he hopes the splash pad will help keep a tradition alive in the city.

“I would hope that we would continue traditions, particularly from the mid-’90s,” he said. “Whenever we had something like this, the swimming pool, the splash pad, that the mayor of the city, whomever he or she is, is required to stand in the middle of it in full dress.”