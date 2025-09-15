‘Early to tell’ economic effect of Stellantis supplier layoffs

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published September 15, 2025

WARREN — A supplier for Stellantis plans to lay off 70 workers in Warren in October.

DP World Contract Logistics, a parts supplier for Stellantis located on Hoover Road in Warren, said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice dated Aug. 5 that it intends to lay off 70 workers, effective Oct. 5, after being notified by Stellantis that it will no longer be needed.

“DP World recently received notice from the only customer it supports at this location that they will no longer need DP World’s services after October 5, 2025,” Lauren Bennett, human resources manager for the company, said in the Aug. 5 letter. “This notice was sudden and unexpected.”

In the letter, Bennett states DP World will not have any ongoing work at the Warren facility after Oct. 5 “and, thus, no need for employees to work at that facility thereafter.”

Bennett said the closure of the facility is expected to be permanent.

Tom Bommarito, Warren’s director of community, economic and downtown development, said it’s too soon to know what kind of impact the closure will have on the local economy.

“It’s a little bit early to tell, because Stellantis has the lease on the building,” he said. “Their plan is to repurpose the building, which we’ll wait and see what that means and how many employees that brings.”

Bommarito said the goal is to find a new use for the facility.

“That’s a brand-new building. It’s a warehouse, so that makes it good for other uses,” he said. “They could do assembly there, they could do production, they could do storage.”

Bommarito added that what the building ends up being used for would establish the number of employees that would work there. At press time, representatives from Stellantis had not returned a request for comment.