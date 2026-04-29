Duo arraigned for alleged drive-by in Harrison Township

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published April 29, 2026

Edward Jennings and Elaine McCallum

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MOUNT CLEMENS — A Detroit man and a Clinton Township woman have been arraigned for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that took place on April 25.

Edward Jennings and Elaine McCallum are alleged to have attacked the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado truck in Harrison Township. With McCallum driving and Jennings in the passenger’s seat, Macomb County prosecutors alleged the two had a verbal altercation with the Silverado driver before Jennings fired a shot at him. The driver was unharmed and is believed to have some prior relationship with Jennings and McCallum.

Both suspects were arraigned in the 41-B District Court in Clinton Township before Magistrate Ryan Zemke on April 28.

Jennings was charged with assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. He also faces an array of related weapons offenses. Charged as a habitual offender, he faces a mandatory 25 years or any term up to life in prison if convicted of a fourth felony offense.

McCallum was also charged with assault with intent to murder and discharging a weapon from a vehicle, which is a 10-year felony.

Bail for both suspects was set at $250,000 cash or surety.

“It is fortunate that no one was injured in this alleged shooting,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in an April 29 press release. “Firearms have no place in resolving disputes. My office treats these incidents with the utmost seriousness and will pursue charges against those alleged to be responsible.”

Jennings and McCallum are scheduled for a probable cause conference before Judge Jacob Femminineo, Jr. at the 41-B District Court at 8:30 a.m. on May 5. Neither had an attorney at press time.

Call Staff Writer Dean Vaglia at (586) 498-1043.