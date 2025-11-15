Drop-off sites opening soon for Operation Christmas Child

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 15, 2025

TROY — The Calvary Chapel of Oakland County in Troy is one of 5,000 drop-off locations across the country that will be open to collect shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child during National Collection Week Nov. 17-24.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster.

Those interested in packing a box can find a step-by-step guide at samaritanspurse.org.

Participants can also donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box,” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

“Samaritan’s Purse works around the world to help people in need, but it’s not about good works — it’s about the Gospel,” said Franklin Graham, the group’s president, in a statement. “Please prayerfully consider packing a shoebox this year with Operation Christmas Child. These simple gifts open the door for us to share the true meaning of Christmas.”

Participants can also find the nearest drop-off site and hours of operation at the webpage as they make plans to deliver their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or zip code. Signs at each location will provide further guidance.

For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org.

