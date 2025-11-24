Eagle Scout project helps animal shelter

Troy High School senior Shawn Rankin helped build doghouses and bring in donations of money and supplies for the Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center, part of his Eagle Scout project.

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 24, 2025

TROY — Shawn Rankin, a senior at Troy High School, has brought in donations and built doghouses for the Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center — part of his efforts to achieve the status of Eagle Scout, the highest rank for Scouting America groups.

Rankin has been involved with Scouting America for more than 10 years, as a member of the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts. He has also always supported the work of animal rescues, which contributed to his decision to make it his Eagle Scout project.

“I have two rescue dogs of my own, named Ernie and Barry, and I believe in (the shelter’s) mission to rescue animals and provide shelter and care for needy animals waiting to be adopted,” Rankin said.

He communicated with the shelter over the last six months to find out what they needed, while also getting the doghouses ready and securing donations, which totaled more than $1,300 and included other items from the shelter’s wish list for dogs and cats.

Rankin was able to get a discount from chewy.com, as well as donations from can and bottle donations. He was also assisted by other residents of Troy.

He built two of the three doghouses in his garage with the help of a few fellow scouts.

“The beneficiary asked me to build doghouses for large breeds,” Rankin said. “For needy families, they needed to be insulated and off the ground to keep the dogs warm during the winter.”

The donations were all dropped off at the shelter late last month.

“I felt like I was giving back to the community, and it also felt rewarding that my efforts will help a lot of dogs and cats who don’t have a home yet,” Rankin said.

Staff at the shelter appreciated Rankin’s efforts.

“We are very proud of Shawn and his project of building doghouses,” said Joanie Tool, chief with the Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center, via email. “These houses will help families in need within our community provide shelter for their beloved family pet.”

For more information, visit oakgov.com/community/pet-adoption.