Driver charged for allegedly hitting, killing woman

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published October 13, 2025

Shutterstock image

STERLING HEIGHTS/DETROIT — A Farmington Hills man is facing charges in Detroit for allegedly hitting and killing a Sterling Heights woman.

At approximately 5:52 p.m. Sept. 25, Detroit police were dispatched to the intersection of Eight Mile and Schoenherr roads for a crash. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Sandi Odisho trapped in the vehicle.

According to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, when medics arrived, they declared Odisho deceased.

The defendant, Cameron Lee Sims, 23, was allegedly intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Eight Mile when he struck Odisho, according to the press release. Sims was arraigned in the 36th District Court on Sept. 28 by Magistrate Laura Echartea. He is facing charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony; reckless driving causing death, a 15-year felony, and leaving the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, a 10-year felony. He was given a $20,000 cash or surety bond. A bond redetermination hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30, but his bond wasn’t changed, Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Director of Communications Maria Miller said in an email.

“An innocent woman is dead because this person was allegedly intoxicated and failed to follow the rules of the road. He then compounded that by allegedly leaving the scene of a criminal crash where he was at fault. I have said this over and over again - the rules of the road are not voluntary - they are mandatory,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Sims was scheduled for a probable cause conference Oct. 7, but it was held a day early, Miller said. His preliminary exam hearing, which was scheduled for Oct. 14, was waived and Sims was bound over for trial in Wayne County Circuit Court, Miller said.

Sims’ attorney, James King Jr., could not be reached for comment.