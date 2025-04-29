Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market to open May 3 in a new location

The Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market will open May 3. The market will feature over 50 vendors.

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 29, 2025

ROCHESTER — Saturdays in Rochester will be bustling once again as the 26th season of the Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market comes to town.

Kicking off May 3, the market will bring fresh fruit, plants and vegetables to the city this season, in a new, temporary location.

This year, the market is relocating to make room for the construction of The Market + The Graham — the city’s year-round farmers market. The reimagined space will include a performance stage, expanded indoor/outdoor market spaces, ADA accessibility, restrooms, seating and landscaping. Construction will begin this spring and will be completed this year.

“We are pursuing our Market + The Graham project currently, so we are — in the near future — entering the full stages of construction for that project, so out of convenience for our shoppers and our vendors we’ve relocated the market for this season,” said Downtown Development Authority Marketing Coordinator Taylor Knuth.

While construction is underway, the 2025 market will be held on the upper level of the east parking platform, at the corner of Fourth and East, for the duration of the 2025 market season — which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, May 3 through Oct. 25.

Patrons can enjoy a wide variety of Michigan-grown or made products at the market — including vegetables, fruits, fresh-cut flowers, herbs, baked goods, gnocchi, jams and jellies, honey, tea blends, locally roasted coffee, as well as various local purveyors of products, including eggs, beef, and chicken.

“Our farmers’ market really focuses on food and farm products, so we really pride ourselves in being able to offer a space for small food entrepreneurs and farmers to connect with our community,” said Knuth.

Along with the old favorites, some new vendors will participate in the market this year, including Nordic Knife Sharpening, Black Ichor Coffee, Domenico’s 100% Italia Virgin Olive Oil, Yummification cookies, Brick House Kitchen, Side Dish, Kumaran Farms and The Flower Project.

Michael Fraley, who co-owns The Flower Project with Brett Grant, said they are happy to be joining the Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market this year.

The Flower Project is an urban flower farm, based out of Ferndale, that grows flowers for bouquets, events, weddings and more.

“We’ve always heard good things from other vendors about the Rochester Farmers’ Market and how great the community is,” Fraley said.

The Flower Project plans to bring freshly-cut flowers, potted plants and more to the market.

“We have a big variety of flowers. We kind of follow the Michigan growing season, so we will begin with tulips, daffodils, and maybe some anemone,” Fraley added.

As always, Knuth said she is expecting great crowds at the Farmers’ Market this year — especially for the opening May 3.

This year’s opening-day festivities will include free canvas tote bags filled with special offers from downtown merchants for the first 500 adult customers, as well as live music and free face painting. There will also be a chance to win gift certificates donated by downtown Rochester merchants.

The Downtown Rochester Farmers’ Market is presented by Henry Ford Health.

For more information, call the DDA at (248) 656-0060 or visit www.Downtown RochesterMI.com.