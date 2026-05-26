‘Don’t forget that sacrifice’

Five-year-old Kelise Hill, of Roseville, views the names of Roseville military veterans who died in wars and are memorialized at the Roseville City Center Complex.

Photos by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 26, 2026

Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor, right, presents a certificate of appreciation to Paul Martinez, who was the first-ever parade veteran grand marshal at the city’s Memorial Day parade May 25. Photo by Maria Allard

Lifelong Eastpointe resident and U.S. Navy veteran Shelly Cioppa was Eastpointe’s parade grand marshal. “It was fun,” she said. “Lots of little girls were excited because it was a woman.” Photo by the Association of Community, Fraternal, & Veterans Organizations

Retired Roseville Police Sgt. Keith Waller played taps to remember those who died while serving. Photo by Maria Allard

From left, Chris Causley, Michigan Military Technical and Historical Society president; reenactors Joseph R. Gudobba, William Costine and Joe Coppens; and U.S. Air Force veteran Franklin Newman pose for a photograph on Memorial Day. Photo by Maria Allard

ROSEVILLE/EASTPOINTE — It was a day of patriotism and commemoration.

On Memorial Day, May 25, Roseville and Eastpointe held individual parades to remember military veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending America’s freedoms.

Roseville

The parade started at Roseville High School and traveled to the City Hall complex. Residents then gathered for a ceremony, which began with Fire Chaplin Mike Barthel’s invocation, followed by a Roseville Police Honor Guard flag presentation.

Paul Martinez was “very humbled and honored” to be chosen the first-ever parade veteran grand marshal. The 1981 Roseville High School graduate served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1981 to 1989. He was in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 23, 1983, when suicide bombers targeted the Multinational Force Barracks, killing 220 U.S. Marines, 18 Navy sailors and three Army soldiers.

“We lost a lot of Marines and sailors that I knew, and soldiers that I knew,” he said. “Having survived that bombing, it was very tough to go day to day not thinking about them, as far as the negative impact. So, what I did was try to dedicate myself to helping others, helping others in my community, in Roseville.”

Martinez was awarded the Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation, the Combat Action Ribbon, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with one star, the Good Conduct Medal with one star, the Certificate of Commendation and the Meritorious Unit Commendation. When he returned to civilian life, he became a Michigan state trooper.

“During my time there, we lost a lot of troopers who were Marines, soldiers, sailors. Being chosen today to kind of represent them and show honor to them is a huge honor to me,” Martinez said. “Today we honor those who never made it home, those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. Don’t forget that sacrifice.”

The parade’s second grand marshal, Monica Notaro, is a professional singer who performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” at local sporting events.

“As someone who has the privilege of singing our national anthem for the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, moments like today always remind me how special it is to come together as a community and honor our country,” Notaro said.

Other guest speakers included Mayor Robert Taylor and Steve Meakings, quartermaster, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6691. The Roseville High School band paid tribute with “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless the USA.” At the ceremony’s end, retired Roseville Police Sgt. Keith Waller played taps.

Eastpointe

The Association of Community, Fraternal, & Veterans Organizations organized the parade, which ran along Stephens Road from the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society Museum to Spindler Park. A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the park. Lifelong Eastpointe resident and U.S. Navy veteran Shelly Cioppa was the parade grand marshal.

“It was fun,” she said. “Lots of little girls were excited because it was a woman.”

Cioppa, a trustee on the Eastpointe Community Schools Board of Education, served aboard the USS Emory S. Land sub tender. She was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy “E” ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon while deployed to the Middle East during the Persian Gulf War. With a heartfelt speech, she honored the memory of those who didn’t return home.

“We stand together as a community here at Spindler Park to remember a profound truth. Freedom is never free. It was bought and paid for and sustained by the blood, sweat and final breaths of American service members,” said Cioppa, a member of Eastpointe’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6782. “We promise that the sacrifice of your loved ones will never be forgotten or taken for granted by the people of Eastpointe.

“So, how do we honor the heroes beyond this day? We do it by being citizens worth dying for,” Cioppa said. “We do it by preserving the unity of our neighborhoods, by lifting up our neighbors and by teaching the next generation sitting along these parade routes exactly what that American flag represents.”

Other guest speakers were the Rev. Albert Rush, of Immanuel United Methodist Church; Sarah Lucido, Macomb County Commissioner, D-District 13; Arts & Cultural Diversity Commission Chair Wanda Moody; and Chris Causley, Michigan Military Technical and Historical Society president.

“God, we lift up and remember the fallen heroes with every branch of our armed forces,” Rush said.

Causley also invited the public to visit the museum, which is located at 16600 Stephens Road. With artifacts, equipment and more, the museum is dedicated to preserving the stories of Michigan citizens who served in the military.

The crowd fell silent when 1989 East Detroit High School graduate Arlow Antieau played taps on the trumpet.

