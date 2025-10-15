District would use bond funds to ‘reimagine’ Novi High School, update playgrounds

The Novi Community School District plans to install playgrounds such as this one at Novi Meadows at all elementary schools within the district if the bond passes on Nov. 4.

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published October 15, 2025

NOVI — The Novi Community School District has put a $425 million bond proposal on the Nov. 4 ballot.

If approved, the funds would be used to modernize the high school and all the playgrounds at the elementary schools, among other things.

“I think I am most excited about the opportunity to reimagine our high school,” said Ben Mainka, Novi Community School District superintendent. “Over time, our high school has had some additions that have been placed on (it) based on the growing district size. So, we have had more additions that have been added to the building in response and in reaction to growth, but we haven’t actually stepped back and said, ‘OK, we need a significant chunk of money to really think about how all of those additions over the past 20-30 years work together and make the building viable for the next 20 years.’”

Mainka said that the current high school building is “very cut up”. He said it is difficult to navigate. He said there are many closed hallways that make it easy to get lost. Many of the classrooms don’t have windows, and there are some classrooms that have heating and cooling issues. He said that all those things can be addressed if the bond is passed.

“Essentially, it is a very affordable way, actually, to be able to deliver a new high school to our community. Even though we are going to keep a lot of the bones, a lot of the infrastructure of the building, we are going to be able to rethink how they all work together for the needs of our community and for the needs of our students.”

He said they are realizing they don’t have technical classrooms, and a lot of the technology they would like to have available to the students. He said they would also like to provide more natural light and a space for kids to collaborate, similar to that which is available to students at Novi Meadows.

“We are really excited about being on the cutting edge and thinking about how we elevate the excellence that we have had in this district for a long time and take it to the next level,” Mainka said.

The bond would levy an estimated 2.04 mills in 2026 ($2.04 for every $1,000 of taxable property value), which is the same as residents have currently been paying for the previous bond measure that most notably brought forth a new Novi Meadows building.

“It’s the same tax rate, which is 6.75 mills, and that rate was actually reduced. In 2019 the district actually pursued a quarter reduction; it used to be 7 mills,” Mainka said.

This means that the 30-year proposal would not generate a tax rate increase, if passed.

“So the easiest way to explain it is even though the tax rate stays the same, your property value both in quantity and in overall value is growing,” Mainka said. “So, if you can hold that rate the same, you are still able to generate this pot of money because it is based on a bigger number.”

This would be the second major bond measure residents have passed in the last four months. In the August primary election, voters approved a $120 million bond for new public safety facilities, technology and equipment.

Mainka said he does not believe that will sway voters away from approving the bond for the district.

“When it comes to the schools, I think it’s also a priority to make sure that we’re maintaining our buildings, that we’re creating the best possible venues for our children to come into school every day. And those things are supportive of each other, but in terms of fear of will somebody say, ‘I voted for the public safety, but I’m not going to vote for the schools,’ I don’t know what people are thinking related to how they’re going to vote, but I think that they see these two things as vital parts of what makes our community great,” Mainka said.

According to Mainka, people’s top investment is typically in their home, and typically, passing school millages and school performance improve home equity. He said that historically, NCSD has been very successful and that it has increased the value and desire of people to live in Novi.

“We think people will probably see this investment in our school system as the next evolution of where our district is going — setting us up for the future,” Mainka said.

Kaija Juszak said her daughter, who is a junior at the high school, probably will graduate before any changes could be made by the bond if it passes. However, she said she supports the bond.

“I’m definitely for the bond,” said Juszak.“It keeps the education level high and allows them to do the things they want to do, and there’s some things that need to be done. So, I think they should be.”

If the bond passes, some smaller projects could begin as early as this winter. Larger projects would begin in the spring.

According to Mainka, every student will feel the positive effects of the bond measure within the first two years.

He said that the construction at the high school will also provide students interested in architecture and or construction a chance to intern with the contractor, Christman Construction.

“They will get to see firsthand how these trades actually impact the community that they are working in. That will be a really cool thing as well,” Mainka said.