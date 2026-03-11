District court announces wall and scholarship to memorialize late judge

The 44th District Court announced this month that a wall will memorialize the late Judge Jamie Wittenberg.

By: Taylor Christensen | C&G Newspapers | Published March 11, 2026

ROYAL OAK — On March 6, the 44th District Court announced that it is going to unveil a permanent memorial wall honoring the late Judge Jamie Wittenberg.

The wall will commemorate the life and career of Wittenberg. At 5 p.m. May 27, there will be a dedication ceremony at Royal Oak City Hall, 203 S. Troy St., followed immediately by an unveiling at the 44th District Court, 400 E. 11 Mile Road. All are welcome to attend.

“It is so important that Judge Wittenberg’s service be highlighted and preserved in this way,” 44th District Court Chief Judge Derek Meinecke said in a press release. “He made a real difference in the lives of so many who appeared before him, and we are all so grateful that he was our judge.”

Wittenberg was an assistant prosecutor for both Wayne and Macomb counties, according to the release. He was elected in 2008 to serve as the 45-A District Court’s judge for the city of Berkley.

In 2015, after state legislation merged the 45-A District Court with the 44th District Court serving Royal Oak, Wittenberg became a judge of the newly created 44th District Court serving Berkley and Royal Oak, the press release states.

The release said that Wittenberg was a kind person and a community-focused judge who brought positivity to the courtroom. Wittenberg also led the expansion of the sobriety court program and introduced a teen court meant to help at-risk youth.

In 2019, Wittenberg was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Combining traditional medicine with a disciplined keto diet and intermittent fasting, Judge Wittenberg was able to survive three times longer than his initial diagnosis suggested,” the press release states.

Wittenberg went through multiple brain surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, and he continued to handle his full docket. He believed that he was a better judge for having gone through his illness, because he gained a greater perspective and found a better connection with those who appeared before him, the press release states.

“He maintained his dignity and decency despite the ravages of his illness, showing that when he swore his oath to serve Royal Oak and Berkley, he meant it with every ounce of his being,” Meinecke said in the press release.

Wittenberg died on Nov. 20, 2022, at the age of 48. The Royal Oak Historical Society, the Berkley Historical Committee, the Wittenberg family and the 44th District Court judges have since banded together to create a memorial.

The funding for the memorial wall came from private contributions from family, friends, attorneys and judges who wanted to pay tribute to Wittenberg's career.

“Judge Wittenberg left a legacy of unfailing commitment to service,” Judge Andrew Kowalkowski, who was appointed in March 2023 to fill Wittenberg’s seat on the bench, said in the press release. “This wall will stand as a reminder to all who visit that his vision of compassionate justice still guides our Court.”

The press release states that the contributions received have exceeded the original goal of the project, which has inspired the Royal Oak Historical Society to start a new scholarship.

“The generosity and gratitude expressed by so many through donations shows there is more good that can be done in Judge Wittenberg’s memory,” Tom Toggweiler, president of the Royal Oak Historical Society, said in the press release. “Later this month we plan on launching a drive to establish a scholarship fund that will support Royal Oak and Berkley students interested in public service, law, government, history, or civic engagement. Our aim is to encourage the next generation of community leaders in Judge Wittenberg’s honor.”

For more information on the event and project, contact Meinecke at (248) 246-3654.



