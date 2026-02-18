Detroit Zoo hires new chief development officer

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published February 18, 2026

ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoological Society announced Feb. 9 the hiring of Tracy Utech as its new chief development officer.

According to a press release sent out by the Detroit Zoo, Utech has nearly 30 years of fundraising leadership experience in higher education and nonprofit organizations. Utech most recently served in senior advancement roles at Wayne State University.

As the Detroit Zoological Society’s new chief development officer, Utech will be handling the planning, implementation and growth of the zoo’s comprehensive philanthropic program.

Utech will be at the front of planning and supporting capital campaigns, programs and endowments for the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center, according to the press release.

“Tracy’s depth of experience in principal giving, campaign leadership, and team development makes her an exceptional addition to the DZS,” Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the DZS, said in a prepared statement. “Her proven ability to cultivate meaningful relationships with donors and guide complex fundraising strategies will be instrumental as we continue to grow philanthropic support for our mission. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Before her hiring at DZS, Utech spent more than half a decade at Wayne State, where she served as associate vice president for principal gifts and campaign director. She reportedly led initiatives to secure major gifts in the millions of dollars.

Utech also advised university leadership, deans and faculty on advancing high-level philanthropic strategies. Before Wayne State, Utech held various positions at Oakland University.

“I am honored to join the DZS’s outstanding team, committed board, generous donors and loyal members to expand philanthropy and advance the organization’s mission and vision,” Utech said in a prepared statement. “The Detroit Zoo has been a special part of my life since childhood — and the vital work they do to create meaningful connections between people, animals and the natural world so all can thrive is inspiring and impactful. I look forward to building upon the tremendous success that has already been established by the DZS development team.”

Utech will be replacing longtime Chief Development Officer Jane Alessandrini, who spent more than 15 years overseeing the philanthropic efforts of the zoo. Alessandrini led initiatives that secured more than $100 million for the DZS, according to the press release.

Alessandrini was behind a number of major fundraising campaigns, including the Celebrating Wildlife campaign, which funded the Arctic Ring of Life and National Amphibian Conservation Center habitats.

Alessandrini also spearheaded the Ford Education Center and Ruth Roby Glancy Animal Health Complex, and led campaigns to fund the Devereaux Tiger Forest, Polk Penguin Conservation Center, and most recently Fred and Barbara Erb Discovery Trails, according to the release.

“Jane has been an integral part of the DZS for nearly 20 years, serving as an extraordinary leader and deeply valued member of our executive leadership team,” Murphy said in a prepared statement. “She has built meaningful relationships, inspired generosity and advanced our work in conservation and education with both heart and purpose — and her dedication and unwavering commitment to our mission have helped shape the future of this organization in lasting ways.”

For more information on the Detroit Zoological Society and Belle Isle Nature Center, visit detroitzoo.org.



