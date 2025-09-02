Detroit Mercy Eye Institute Expands Access to Vision Care

In-Focus Advertorial | Published September 2, 2025

NOVI — The Detroit Mercy Eye Institute is opening new doors to eye health in metro Detroit and pairing advanced clinical care with a mission of community service.

Part of the University of Detroit Mercy’s growing healthcare presence, the Eye Institute is tied to the university’s new School of Optometry, which welcomed its first class of students in August. The four-year program blends classroom instruction, labs and clinical experience—and students enter patient care during their third year.

Dr. Sulman Hans, founding dean of the School of Optometry, said the model is similar to other optometry schools nationwide, with an academic program supported by a public clinic. “We’re proud to be only the 25th optometry program in the country and the second in Michigan,” he said. “The school prepares future optometrists, and the clinic ensures the community has access to high-level care.”

Although students won’t rotate into the clinic until 2027, faculty optometrists are already providing services. “We offer everything from comprehensive eye exams to specialty contact lenses, pediatrics, vision therapy, ocular disease management and low-vision services,” said Dr. Robert Onofre, assistant dean of clinical administration. “If it’s in the scope of optometry, it’s in our building.”

Continuing Detroit Mercy’s tradition of helping underserved populations, the Eye Institute is committed to making sure no one goes without vision care. “We aren’t just driven by revenue,” Dr. Onofre said. “We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel valued and respected, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

Dr. Hans added, “Our core values focus on service. Whether someone needs routine care or highly specialized treatment, they can expect compassionate providers who practice at the highest level.”

Along with general exams, patients can access care for complex vision needs such as irregular corneas, pediatric vision therapy and assistance for individuals with special needs. Technology plays a central role. “The school has spared no expense in bringing in the latest diagnostic and treatment tools,” Dr. Onofre said.

Dr. Hans noted that patients already benefit from the clinic. “We’ve had children struggling in school simply because they couldn’t see the board. Something as simple as providing glasses can completely change their lives,” he said.

Both doctors stressed the importance of regular eye exams. Dr. Onofre pointed out that routine visits often uncover unexpected health concerns, from systemic diseases to retinal issues. Dr. Hans added that in Southeast Michigan, diabetes-related eye disease is especially common. This makes access to ongoing eye care critical.

As the optometry program grows, the Eye Institute will become a teaching clinic where students will provide comprehensive care under faculty supervision. “Our vision is to train the next generation of optometrists while making Detroit Mercy synonymous with compassionate, community-centered eye care,” Dr. Hans said.

Detroit Mercy Eye Institute is located at 41555 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Novi. For more information, visit udmercy.edu or call (248) 675-0823.