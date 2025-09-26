Detroit man facing more than a dozen felony charges

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published September 26, 2025

Karl Williams Sr.

METRO DETROIT— A 62-year-old Detroit resident is facing more than a dozen felony charges, including conspiracy, fleeing and eluding, assault and weapons offenses.

On Sept. 12, Karl Williams Sr. allegedly engaged in a series of activities resulting in 13 charges, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Williams allegedly stole a running GMC Acadia in Oak Park before robbing a Walgreens store on Lasher Road in Southfield, where he only got away with cigarettes, according to the press release. From there, he picked up three companions and made a plan to rob a car wash on Eight Mile Road in Warren.

While Williams and his companions were surveying the car wash, Warren police, who were looking for the stolen vehicle, noticed it in the parking lot. According to a press release from the Warren Police Department, officers confirmed the vehicle was occupied by a driver and three passengers, and as they approached, the vehicle took off.

“As officers in full uniform approached to investigate, the GMC attempted to flee,” the release states. “Preliminary information shows that the GMC struck two Warren patrol cars and allegedly drove towards the officers.”

According to the press release from the prosecutor’s office, an officer had to grab a police K-9 to protect it from being struck by the patrol vehicle after it had been struck by Williams.

An officer fired one round at the fleeing Acadia and struck one of Williams’ passengers in the back. Williams then accelerated towards an officer and the K-9 unit. While the officer was able to avoid being hit, the K-9 was struck.

Esther Wolfe, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, said the dog was uninjured.

Williams then maneuvered around the patrol units and escaped down Eight Mile, hitting speeds in excess of 100 mph, the release states. Officers pursued until he eventually struck a median, where all four subjects were taken into custody.

Williams was arraigned Sept. 15 in front of 37th District Court Judge Michael Chupa. He is facing one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a felony punishable by up to life or any term of years; one count of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, a five-year felony; one count of fleeing police-third degree, a five-year felony; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a four-year felony; five felony weapons charges, each a two-year felony; and one count of harming a police animal/search and rescue dog, a one-year misdemeanor.

Additionally, due to Williams being listed as a habitual offender with a fourth offense notice, he is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years on count one.

Chupa set bond for Williams at $750,000 cash or surety.

“These are serious charges, and while the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the conduct alleged shows a complete disregard for the law,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Williams is scheduled for an exam hearing on Sept. 30. His attorney, Kenneth Vernier, did not return a request for comment.