Detroit man facing charges following shooting at rehab center

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published August 15, 2025

Deshawn Flood

STERLING HEIGHTS — A Detroit man is facing charges related to a shooting and assault involving his wife that occurred in July in Sterling Heights.

At approximately 8 a.m. July 29, Sterling Heights police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting that occurred at the Pomeroy Living Sterling Skilled Rehabilitation Center, 34643 Ketsin Drive.

According to Sterling Heights Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli, when officers arrived, they found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim attempted to take cover in a coworker’s vehicle, but the suspect, 37-year-old Deshawn Flood, prevented the door from closing and shot at her several times. The victim, who is Flood’s wife, and her coworker exited the vehicle through the driver’s side door and ran toward the building; however, Flood caught his wife and “pistol-whipped her several times in the head,” the release states.

Officers located Flood and took him into custody, Bastianelli said. The press release states Flood’s wife was taken to the hospital and her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The coworker was uninjured.

Flood was arraigned by 41A District Court Magistrate Jean Cloud July 31. He is facing two counts of assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison, and various weapons-related charges.

Flood is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. Aug. 28. His attorney, Robyn Kennedy, did not return a request for comment.