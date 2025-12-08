Deputy Koda reports for duty

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published December 8, 2025

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy Koda, a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois, stands with excitement at the Nov. 25 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting. Photo by Dean Vaglia

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — A new deputy has joined the substation in Macomb Township, and he is looking to sniff out crime.

Deputy Koda, a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois, was recently introduced as part of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office patrol team and was welcomed at the Nov. 25 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting. Koda is paired with deputy Aaron Schmittler — who has been with the office since 2011 — and was added alongside Vader, a German shepherd that works out of Washington Township.

Bringing Koda into the township has been a long time coming.

“We met with (Cmdr. Jason Abro) about nine months ago to discuss staffing levels for the township for deputies, and that’s when he first brought up the possibility that we could get a dog,” Macomb Township Treasurer Leon Drolet said. “They were working on acquiring donations and just recently finalized that. We’re very excited.”

Schmittler spoke about Koda’s role at the department at the meeting, where he guided Koda through a ceremonial swearing-in by Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano. Koda was trained at Oakland Community College and specializes in apprehension, tracking, detecting narcotics, break-ins, infestation assistance and personal protection. Koda is also able to search lockers in schools.

In order to bring Koda and Vader to the department, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Gallo Family Foundation to raise over $29,600 to support the acquisition of the dogs and train them.

“This addition would not have been possible without the generosity of the Gallo Family Foundation,” Abro said. “Their dedication to public safety along with their ongoing efforts to support individuals throughout our community truly sets them apart. Whether it’s helping people in times of need or contributing to initiatives like this one, the Gallo Family Foundation continues to make a meaningful impact, long-lasting impact on Macomb County.”

Reserve deputy Yaz Abusaif and owner of AZ Arms Inc. donated vests for Koda and Vader. The two dogs join German shepherds Radar and Enzo, who have been with the department since May 2018.

“A dog is a unique tool in law enforcement. It’s a Swiss Army knife of law enforcement,” Drolet said. “Whether it’s tracking down someone that needs to be found or identified or sniffing for explosives, whether it’s determining if there’s illicit drugs, the dog can do a multiplicity of things that you wouldn’t be able to find in a technical tool.”

The Macomb Township substation is located within the Public Safety Building on 23 Mile Road and Alma Drive.