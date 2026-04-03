Demolition begins on former Days Inn, Gratiot Huddle

Demolition has begun on the Days Inn and Gratiot Huddle, located at 31327 Gratiot Ave. The property is being converted into three commercial businesses.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 3, 2026

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ROSEVILLE — Demolition has begun on a former Gratiot Avenue hotel and sports bar.

In November, the Roseville City Council voted to move forward with a proposed brownfield redevelopment of the Days Inn and Gratiot Huddle, located at 31327 Gratiot Ave. Before being a Days Inn, the hotel was known as the Georgian Inn.

The developers are planning to raze the current building and divide the property into three commercial buildings — a Portillo’s, a Raising Cane’s and an El Car Wash.

A brownfield redevelopment uses a tax increment financing board to help with the redevelopment of properties that might have been contaminated with chemicals such as asbestos. The board captures increases in tax revenue, then reimburses the developer for the costs of eligible activities.

According to the proposal in the Nov. 11, 2025 meeting agenda packet, the proposed plan would capture just under $700,000 from 2027 to 2032. Through the brownfield redevelopment, the developer would pay for any up-front costs, such as environmental cleanup or demolition.

The developers, Alrig USA, are expected to be investing just over $10 million into the project.

In an April 2 email, Roseville City Manager Ryan Monroe confirmed demolition on the property had begun.

Gabe Schuchman, managing director for Alrig, said they plan to begin construction within the next two weeks, with businesses opening by the end of the year.

“The project’s moving really, really quickly,” he said.

Roseville and Macomb County have been good to work with on the project, he added.

“It’s probably some of the best governmental entities I’ve ever worked with in our years of development,” he said. “And we’re just so, so excited to be doing these projects, and the retailers are on cloud nine to be opening up in Roseville and Macomb County.”

They were also able to allow the Roseville Fire Department the opportunity to train in the hotel before demolition began.

“It’s just nice to give back in a small way, because the first responders do so much for us. So, just to give an opportunity to train, it was an honor to help out,” he said.

Monroe said he doesn’t expect the construction to interfere with traffic, though there may be a periodic need to block the closest travel lane.

The operators of Gratiot Huddle have opened a new location, Emesa Grill, at 79 N. Main St. in Mount Clemens.