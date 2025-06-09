Dearborn man charged with ethnic intimidation at synagogue, preschool, pleads guilty to gun offense

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 9, 2025

Hassan Chokr

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man from Dearborn who federal authorities say went on an antisemitic rant that included threats against children and parents at a synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township has pleaded guilty to a gun charge.

Hassan Chokr, 37, entered a guilty plea to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm for his actions after federal authorities say he left Temple Beth El, a synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. He faces up to 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 24.

Chokr is also accused of making antisemitic threats to parents, children and security at Temple Beth El. The charges — two counts of ethnic intimidation — stem from a Dec. 2, 2022, incident in the parking lot of Temple Beth El.

According to reports, security at Temple Beth El was alerted about a man driving through the parking lot of the Temple Beth El preschool and allegedly “arguing about the support of Israel.”

Temple Beth El security responded to the scene, and at 8:57 a.m. Bloomfield Township police received a call from the security director at Temple Beth El.

“A man in a white van was asking people outside if they supported Israel and why, and yelling profanities,” said Officer Nick Soley, of the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

After he was charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in Oakland County, the federal gun charge was added because, authorities say, after the alleged verbal attack, Chokr went to a Dearborn gun store, where he lied and attempted to buy several firearms.

While in the store, Chokr reportedly possessed a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun; a 5.56mm rifle, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. After deciding to purchase the three firearms, prosecutors say, Chokr lied and said he had never been convicted of a felony offense and indicated that he would “even the score” and use the guns for “God’s wrath.” After the background check, the store refused to sell him the guns.

“Chokr’s attempt to purchase several deadly firearms in an apparent attempt to follow through on his menacing threats against parents and preschoolers as they walked into a place of worship represents every American’s worst nightmare,” United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said in a statement. “And we will not allow anyone to terrorize our Jewish neighbors. We are committed to protecting every American and their right to live and worship free of fear.”

Chokr’s attorney, William Savage, could not be reached for comment at press time.