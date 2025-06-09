Daughter charged with murder in death of her mother

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 9, 2025

Jennifer Cataldo

ROYAL OAK — A woman is charged with first-degree murder after Royal Oak police found her mother unresponsive with a neck wound June 4 in an apartment in the 3600 block of Crooks Road.

Police said that 66-year-old Leslie Ann Cataldo called for police assistance at approximately 7:40 p.m. June 4, saying her daughter was experiencing a mental health crisis and needed to be taken to the hospital, according to a Royal Oak police press release.

Deputy Chief Keith Spencer, of the Royal Oak Police Department, said that officers arrived approximately 10 minutes after the call.

The daughter, identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Suzanne Cataldo, reportedly spoke with the officers upon their arrival.

“Officers arrived and detected signs of a struggle while speaking with the daughter,” the press release states.

When officers entered the apartment, they found her mother unresponsive on the floor with a life-threatening neck wound, according to the press release. Leslie Ann Cataldo was rushed to the Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak where she underwent emergency surgery, police said.

Jennifer Suzanne Cataldo was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

In the late afternoon of June 5, police said, Leslie Ann Cataldo died from her injuries.

On June 6, Jennifer Suzanne Cataldo was arraigned before Magistrate Jill Bankey, of the 44th District Court. She has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. If convicted, she faces life in prison.

Bankey denied bond for Cataldo. Cataldo requested a court-appointed attorney. Her next court appearance is set for June 13 in the 44th District Court before the presiding judge.