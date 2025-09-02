Cruz Hearing Aid Service: Turning Up Life’s Volume

In-Focus Advertorial | Published September 2, 2025

Felix Cruz

METRO DETROIT — For more than three decades, Cruz Hearing Aid Service has helped people improve their hearing and quality of life.

The family practice is owned by Felix Cruz along with his wife, Kathryn, and son Joshua. His son Austin and daughter-in-law Sarah also work in the business.

Felix said that while technology continues to change, the core of his work has remained the same. “Hearing aids are getting better and smaller, but the end result depends on the human factor,” he said. “These are hearing aids, not hearing cures. Everyone wants their hearing back to the way it was when they were young, but age, health and medications can limit how well they perform. My job is to educate people about what they can expect.”

Denial remains one of the biggest hurdles. “People can often still hear, but they don’t realize they are missing critical words,” Felix said. “The TV gets louder, or they smile and say yes without understanding what’s being said. Family members notice it first, not the person with hearing loss. That’s why I call it the invisible disability.”

Felix noted that stigma also keeps many people from seeking help. “Even though the instruments are small and sophisticated, some still think, ‘I’m too young for a hearing aid,’” he said. “The risks of untreated hearing loss include depression, dementia, balance problems and tinnitus.”

When patients come in for an appointment, Felix said the first step is comfort. “Number one, they don’t want to be here,” he said. “So we explain what hearing loss is. Sometimes it’s just wax buildup, which we can remove painlessly. From there we test their hearing, explain the results and fit them with hearing aids programmed to their needs. We let them give it a test drive for a couple of weeks and see what they think—with no deposit and no contract.”

“If you’re just looking to buy a hearing aid, we’re probably not for you,” Felix said. “We’re looking for relationships, not one and done. We treat our clients like family.”

Cruz Hearing Aid Service has three locations: Farmington Hills (248) 671-6310, Taylor (734) 245-2361 and Waterford Township (248) 243-4830. For more information, visit cruzhearing.com.