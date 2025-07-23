Crusade for Christ coming to Southfield July 26 -July 30

In-Focus Advertorial | Published July 23, 2025

Photo provided

SOUTHFIELD — Founded in 1979 in Chicago, IL the Crusade for Christ, was last held in metro Detroit in 1991, scheduled to be held here in 2021 but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the Crusade for Christ is coming to Southfield.

The Church of Christ Crusade is described as “a cornerstone event for spiritual renewal, outreach and community engagement.”

Southfield’s Oakland Church of Christ will host the Crusade July 26-30, alongside several other congregations in Southeast Michigan.

Close to one thousand people from across the country will attend the Crusade where they’ll find a transformative experience of worship, fellowship and evangelism that strengthens the bond of unity among believers and shares the gospel of Christ with the community.

The Crusade’s schedule of events includes a dozen nationally recognized speakers, inspirational worship services, workshops and seminars, evangelism and outreach opportunities, and activities for children and young adults. “We are living in difficult times and are divided, but this event will bring us together and Jesus Christ always does that,”said Minister Edward J. Cribbs, Oakland Church of Christ’s senior minister and the 2025 Crusade’s local director.

The Crusade for Christ will kick off with a Unity Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 26 on the grounds of Oakland Church of Christ, 23333 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield. All are encouraged to come out and enjoy the day. There will be food, health and job fairs, vendors, a petting zoo, bounce houses and other activities for children.

Nightly worship services begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, at the Southfield Pavilion located at 26000 Evergreen Rd, Southfield, MI. 48076. The event is open for all to experience.

For more information or to register as a guest, call (947) 217-5100, or go to coccrusade.org.