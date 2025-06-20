Crash on 15 Mile involving motorcycle leaves one dead

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published June 20, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — A crash that occurred on 15 Mile Road left one dead on June 17.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Sterling Heights police and firefighters responded to an injury crash involving a motorcycle and a black Dodge Journey on 15 Mile Road, east of Ryan Road.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old Southfield man, was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release from the Sterling Heights Police Department.

The driver of the Dodge Journey received minor injuries.

According to the press release, an initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 15 Mile when the Dodge Journey exited a private drive on the south side of the road and attempted to turn left. The motorcyclist could not avoid the collision and struck the driver’s side of the Dodge, the release states.

Sterling Heights Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli said the road was closed for several hours.

The incident is still under investigation, though alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. The Sterling Heights Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Traffic Safety Bureau at (586) 446-2920. The case number is 25-41791.