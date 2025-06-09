Council swears in new officers, reviews budget

“Gentleman, you have a front row seat to the greatest show in the world. You will be given the opportunity and do some amazing things,” said Farmington Public Safety Director Robert Houhanisin, center, to the newly sworn in officers Jonah Fanning, left, and Jackson Murray at the May 19 Farmington City Council meeting.

Photo provided by Robert Houhanisin

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published June 9, 2025

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — At the May 19 meeting of the Farmington City Council, two new public service officers were sworn in, and the city treasurer made a presentation on amendments to the budget.

Public Safety Director Bob Houhanisin welcomed Jackson Murray and Jonah Fanning to his team and shared a bit about each officer.

“Gentleman, you have a front row seat to the greatest show in the world,” Houhanisin said. “You will be given the opportunity and do some amazing things and have a profound impact on people’s lives.”

Both Jackson and Fanning are from a law enforcement pedigree.

Murray’s parents have a law enforcement history. His mom is a sergeant with the Schoolcraft College Police Department and his dad retired as a lieutenant from the Westland Police Department. Murray wants to follow in his parents’ footsteps, and his mom did the honors of pinning on his badge.

Fanning always looked up to his dad, who was a sergeant with the Novi Police Department and an on-call firefighter for the city of Farmington Hills. Fanning’s dad pinned his son’s badge.

Houhanisin told the young officers, “You will see society at its best, and you will see society at its worst.”

The director remarked about the rarity of Farmington Hills Public Safety to send two public safety officers to the academy together.

“I hope you have forged a bond as strong as brothers,” he said.

At the same meeting, Jaime Pohlman, treasurer for the city of Farmington, gave a budget amendment presentation and requested delinquent false alarm fees and delinquent water and sewer fees be put back on the city’s tax roll, in accordance with the city’s code.

The council voted unanimously, 4-0, to adopt the resolution to amend the budget. Mayor Joe LaRussa was not present and had an excused absence.

Pohlman said the amendment is a refinement of the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

In addition, the city treasurer certifies false alarm fees, water and sewer bills and invoices that are delinquent each year. This year, these fees total nearly $215,000, which the council voted unanimously to put back on the city’s tax rolls.

Councilwoman Johnna Balk noted the amount of delinquent bills has steadily increased.

Pohlman agreed, adding that the amount and the number of delinquent bills that have rolled over have increased.

“A lot of times these are businesses, and their corporate headquarters are located elsewhere, so the false alarm fees get sent to them.” Pohlman said.

For residents who are having a difficulty paying their water or sewer bill, the city offers a payment plan and arrangements can be made by contacting the city directly or visiting https://mi211.org.

One can also seek relief through the Water Residential Assistance Program, or WRAP. More information is available by calling (248) 983-5656.