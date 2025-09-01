Council rejects housing proposal for Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills City Council rejected a proposal for a 63-unit development on 13 Mile Road west of Middlebelt Road, citing concerns by neighboring residents.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published September 1, 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS — At the Aug. 11 meeting of the Farmington Hills City Council, members voted 6-1 to reject a proposal for a planned unit development spanning Mulberry Park and the Tabernacle, both on 13 Mile Road west of Middlebelt Road.

The properties were described as multi-family housing by Schafer Development, LLC, and would have had 64 units total, with Mulberry Park featuring 31 of the units.

Joe Tangari, a city planning consultant at Giffels Webster, said most of the units were slated to be two-story, three-bedroom townhomes, with ranch-style units bordering the southern edge of the property. The ranch-style units were a change from the original proposal where they were also two-story townhomes; the change was made to prevent them from obstructing the view of neighbors in adjacent subdivisions. The price of the units would have started around $400,000.

The units proposed for the Tabernacle, meanwhile, consisted of 32 ranches for residents 55 years old and older. It was to be part of The Baptist Manor development on the west of the site. These were described as apartments, with rent starting around $2,000 per month.

Michael Bridges, a member of the Farmington Hills City Council, said the development would have required rezoning from RA1 to RC1, with RC1 being less restrictive in terms of density — the number of people living in an area.

“I always thought that neighborhoods were very strong in our community. People move to Farmington Hills because of the rural character, open spaces, wooded lots,” he said. “This project would somewhat disturb that.”

The residents that spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting were all against the development because of the increased density of people, as well as stormwater drainage issues, increased traffic and potential loss of property value.

Many felt the proposal was a poor fit for an area with many neighboring homes on lots nearly a half-acre or more. As it stood, the proposal aimed to squeeze 63 units onto 12 acres.

“Our lifestyle will totally and completely change, both Holly Hills Farms and West Gate (Franklin Village) subdivisions, because of the density of the homes, the density of the traffic, and the restrictions against the animals that live there,” said resident Katherine Leik. “We live there for the wildlife. I have fawns being born in my backyard.”

Many trees would also have to be removed for the development, although the developer said new ones could be planted.

“This will definitely affect my property value and privacy,” said resident Craig LaPointe.

According to Councilman Randy Bruce, for months, he asked the developer Aaron Schafer for proof that the property had been marketed and put up for sale as an RA1. Bruce said that he never received that information.

“(Whether) this project be marketed as an RA1 is critical in understanding your proposal,” Bridges said. “Not providing that data calls into question (whether) that the plan all along.”

Schafer said the plan to rezone as RC1 was because RC1 calculates density by the number of rooms per acre, rather than the number of units per acre.

Schafer said the proposal should fall under the flex residential designation, a provision intended to help certain properties sell for redevelopment.

“Flex residential understands the fact that there are challenging parcels in the city of Farmington Hills,” Schafer said. “I think there was an understanding (that) if the property sat for 30 or 40 years as RA1 and nothing happened, the master plan changed it to flex residential.”

Bruce and other council members assured Schafer they had no issue with the developer but questioned the motives of the owners of the property. Bruce explained how the properties there were left blighted with abandoned boats, cars and trash.

“Statements have been made that the owners have been unable to sell or market these properties (as RA1 that) appear to be false on its face, and more so with the testimony I have heard here tonight,” Bruce said.

One of the parcels had a sale price for about $700,000. Bruce encouraged reasonable pricing for the land and the individual sale of each parcel.

“I believe these properties … have been allowed to rot (so that they can) be packaged and sold to a developer at a premium to maximize the return on the properties,” Bruce said. “I believe this is a scam and we are being played. I do not for a moment believe that these properties could not be sold and developed individually at the RA1 level.”

Residents urged the council to stand firm.

“The precedent that is being set today is if you bully Farmington Hills, they will acquiesce (and) you don’t have to follow the rules,” Eric Schmidt said at the meeting.

The consensus by council and residents was that not all development is good development.

“It is not sufficient by our own standards,” said Councilman Jon Aldred, as he voted no.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Dwyer differed.

“In my opinion, this is a great development for the city,” he said. “I think it is necessary.”

Dwyer was the lone yes vote, noting the developers have gone back to the drawing board after each meeting and study session to implement the suggestions of the community and council since the process began in April 2024.

The project originally featured more than 70 units.

Although Farmington Mayor Theresa Rich and Councilwoman Jackie Boleware were initially going to vote to approve the proposal, citing the housing shortage at all price points in Farmington Hills, they voted no after listening to residents, as did Councilwoman Valerie Knol.

“I like this project,” Rich said. “(But) it is quite clear that this motion is going to fail.”

