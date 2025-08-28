Council grants Jefferson development extension

On Aug. 18, the St. Clair Shores approved a development extension for a 40-unit condo building on Jefferson Avenue in a 4-2 vote.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published August 28, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The St. Clair Shores City Council approved an extension for a controversial development on Jefferson in a 4-2 vote on Aug. 18.

Councilwoman Candice Rusie and Councilman John Caron cast the opposing votes and Councilman Ronald Frederick was excused from the meeting.

The 40-unit condo at 24101 Jefferson Avenue was first approved in 2023. ​​The development plan, which included a request for a special land use and site plan approval, was presented before the council in March 2023 and tabled in a 5-2 vote with Rusie and Caron opposed. It was brought back to council in August 2023, where it was approved in a 5-2 vote, again with Rusie and Caron opposed. As of Aug. 25, Gateway Engineering’s website stated it would be completed in 2025 with a planned budget of $5.5 million.

The item brought before council on Aug. 18 gave the company a one-year extension.

The construction company has already removed contaminated soil that was previously a problem for $120,000.

Many residents came to the meeting to express their frustration about the agenda item and spoke during public comments.

Resident Steve Tafflinger said Aug. 21 will be two years since the item was approved and that construction must be completed during that time.

“Unless a longer period is requested by the applicant at the time, the special land use request is reviewed,” Tafflinger said.

He went on to say that to his knowledge this has not been completed. He also said the project continues to flounder because it is not financeable.

“In short, this project’s in a long walk to nowhere,” Tafflinger said.

Resident Rick Zaremski claimed there are a lot of reasons why the condo developers have not started construction including road blockages, coordination with DTE Energy and more.

“How many more extensions does this condo developer need?” Zaremski asked. “It is too ambitious of a project.”

He finished his statement saying maybe it’s time to move on and find something that blends into the neighborhood.

Community Development Director Denise Pike read from a zoning ordinance and said that if construction is not commenced within a year of approval, the special land use approval is null and void. Construction also needs to be complete within two years of approval unless an extension is requested at the time the special land use request is reviewed.

She went on to say the relocation of utilities has not been completed despite that being paid for in February 2024, hence the need for an extension.

Rave Construction representative Mark Marion said all of the issues are on the utility provider and that they can’t get a written letter or an answer from them.

“They did half of the work out there,” Marion said. “The power is still on the poles itself. The poles haven’t even been moved.”

He said they didn’t ask for ordinance changes.

“I’m fine. I’m not making excuses up here,” Marion said. “I’ve got a problem with Detroit Edison and there’s no way for me to fix (it). Period.”

Rusie stated she thought it was no use to grant the special land use two years ago.

“I will not be voting to extend it,” Rusie said.

Councilman Dave Rubello said he was shocked the power company held up the project and housing like this is needed in St. Clair Shores. He also said he gets what the residents are saying.

Councilman Chris Vitale said he thinks they have plenty of reasons they haven’t started construction.

“In terms of cost you have started construction,” Vitale said. “I don’t put over $200,000 into something I don’t intend to do anything with.”

Councilwoman Linda Bertges said in the meantime the grass needs to be cut and the piles of dirt at the site need to be cleaned up. Marion said they have had services tending to the site.

Caron asked what happens a year from now if construction is not wrapped up. City Attorney Robert Ihrie said another extension could be requested and possibly approved.