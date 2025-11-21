Council continues work on cricket field at Boulan Park

The cricket field at Boulan Park in Troy continues to see updates before the upcoming spring season.

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 21, 2025

TROY — A full-size cricket field is nearing completion at Boulan Park, located at 3671 Crooks Road in Troy.

During its meeting Nov. 10, the Troy City Council waived the bidding process and unanimously approved a contract to purchase a portable elevated officials stand for the project, made by Aluminum Athletic Equipment Co. The cost is estimated to be around $27,270.

It’s the latest addition to a project that has been in the works since last year.

In August 2024, the council approved a contract with Premier Group Associates to build the cricket field, and construction began soon after, continuing through last month. But there were challenges along the way, officials say, which delayed the completion of the project.

However, the delay afforded a chance for improvements.

“We had an opportunity to sod the entire field because of the delay; we’ve had an opportunity to irrigate the entire field because of the delay. And what we’re bringing forward to you tonight is another opportunity,” said Troy Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep.

The project is done in partnership with Rep. Sharon MacDonell (House District 56). According to the council meeting’s agenda report, the city of Troy applied for a state grant for the construction of the full-size cricket field and was approved for $900,000.

The grant requires the city to complete the project by the end of the current calendar year, and to have all expenses submitted to the state for reimbursement.

Boviensiep noted that they’re prepared to have a fully functional field by next spring, and the stand will be stored with the Troy Department of Public Works during the winter months.

“That field is literally in my backyard, so I go there almost every day just to walk, and it is coming up nice,” said Troy Mayor Pro Tem Hirak Chanda. “We had some setbacks as you described, but I think we’ll have a pretty good opening next season.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.

