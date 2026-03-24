Council approves rezoning and site plan for 156-home development

The Troy City Council recently approved a conditional rezoning and site plan for a project by Tableau by Mondrian, which intends to construct 156 homes of varying types near Livernois and Big Beaver roads.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 24, 2026

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TROY — The Troy City Council has unanimously approved conditional rezoning for a 33.9-acre site on the east side of Livernois Road, north of Big Beaver Road, as well as a site plan for a project there, setting the stage for the development of 156 residential units.

The area is currently zoned as a R-1C (One Family) district and will be rezoned to a RT (One Family Attached) district. The applicant, Tableau by Mondrian, intends to build the homes, which include 63 single-family homes, 37 townhomes and 56 stacked flats. There will also be two access drives, in addition to internal sidewalks and access to Troy Trail.

Tableau by Mondrian also plans to donate 5.3 acres to the city to possibly create a park and playground that would connect to the trails near Daisy Knight Dog Park, 3410 Livernois Road.

“We had conversations with the city regarding a trailhead, and we all came to the conclusion that Daisy Dog Park has plenty of parking for people that want to walk the trails … and we’re very proud to be able to make it a nicer trail system,” said Joe Maniaci, a representative with Tableau by Mondrian. “Many people from all over the area that don’t live there now are using the trail system, so we’re just adding to what’s there to make it a nicer trail system.”

While there were some concerns about how the project would affect the wetlands or how a new park would integrate into the existing parks system, Troy Community Development Director R. Brent Savidant said there is still time to iron out such details.

“The first step is preliminary site plan review and approval, which is what the applicant is seeking this evening as part of the conditional rezoning application,” he said. “Assuming they get preliminary site plan approval, the next step would be final site plan approval, which involves engineering drawings, and getting into the details of the floodplain and the wetlands and drainage, and all those details.”

Council members expressed interest in the project.

“Any time we can change parking lots to parks and increase the usability of the trail as well as increase housing diversity … I think it is a good sign, (and I’m) really pleased to see how this came about,” said City Councilmember Annalisa Bluhm.

“Overall, I am supportive of the development,” said City Councilmember Theresa Brooks. “Obviously, there’s always some tension with our residents between green space and development, but I think it is beneficial for our city overall.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.