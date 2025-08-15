Council approves Assumption church plans

The St. Clair Shores City Council approved a series of items related to a sports facility run by the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Marter Road on July 21.

Photo by Alyssa Ochss

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published August 15, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The St. Clair Shores City Council approved a rezoning, a special land use request and a site plan in a 7-0 vote on July 21 which were all presented by the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Marter Road.

Community Development Director Denise Pike presented the item.

The project would be zoned as R-F which is a residential facilities district and the only place with the designation in the city.

“In 1995, the parcel was rezoned to RM-1 for an assisted living facility, but the project never occurred, and the land remained vacant for the next 30 years,” items attached to the July 21 agenda indicated. “The land has been used as a sports field for various community sports organizations during that time.”

The area would be turned into a sports facility for all ages run and managed by Assumption. It also states that the church would need to go to Grosse Pointe Woods to get the section of the property in that city rezoned. The proposed parcel is similar to a trapezoid in shape. It is behind the church and abuts the back of two residential neighborhoods according to maps attached to the council agenda.

A few residents wrote letters to the Planning Commission stating their concerns with the development when it originally came to light. Some of the concerns listed include noise pollution, privacy issues and others. One resident urged the council to delay the vote, saying there was not enough time for residents to evaluate the impact it will have on them and the surrounding community.

St. Clair Shores Planning Commission meeting minutes from its June 10 meeting were also attached to the agenda. Many residents showed up to that meeting to voice their concerns and opposition. They cited traffic and noise increases, not enough parking as it stands and many more concerns about what the development will do to the neighborhood.

During the rezoning item at the City Council meeting, Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Dave Rubello said he read through all the material.

“There’s complaints. There’s good times, bad times on here, but overall, to me everything is fine,” Rubello said.

Councilwoman Candice Rusie asked what could go on the parcel without any community notification. Condos, nursing home facilities and others could go there. Pike said under the R-F rezoning, parks, a swimming pool, a nonprofit club or organization, recreational areas or centers, golf courses and much more could fill the space.

During the special land use consideration, Pike said everything in an R-F zone is a special land use.

Councilman Chris Vitale asked what happens if Grosse Pointe Woods doesn’t approve of the project. He continued to ask if they’d lose the 50-foot buffer listed within the plans.

James McNelis from Stucky Vitale Architects said they made the plans as favorable as they could to the St. Clair Shores ordinances.

“If it were to go back to the city of Grosse Pointe Woods and they had concerns to modify the plan, we would discuss with the owners and then we may either come back to this body or whatever planning feels most appropriate in the city of St. Clair Shores,” he said.

The church would still need to get one variance for the plans. Pike also said City Planner Liz Koto has had conversations with the planner in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Rubello said the residents have been contacted and he doesn’t see any of the residents at the meeting. He went on to say it’s an example of another entity such as a church working with the residents.

“So thank you, Assumption,” Rubello said.

McNelis said they worked with the residents to add setbacks from the neighborhoods, added landscape screening and more in the current site plan.

“We want to make this a beautiful community asset,” McNelis said. “For the residents we wanted to, I guess, serve the existing Assumption Church function.”

Councilwoman Linda Bertges said the plans look wonderful and that she always loves seeing people getting teens and children involved in sports.

“I just think it’s wonderful. Your plan’s wonderful,” Bertges said. “I love the additions that you’ve done. I like that you listened to the residents.”

She did acknowledge residents who had concerns.

“They’re going to see that this is going to be a great addition,” Bertges said.