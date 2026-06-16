Council approves 11 Mile Road patching

St. Clair Shores Community Development and Inspections Director Denise Pike called the stretch of 11 Mile Road between Little Mack Avenue and Jefferson Avenue “a disaster.”

Photo by Patrica O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 16, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — At its meeting on June 1, the St. Clair Shores city council voted 7-0 to approve concrete patching on 11 Mile Road from Little Mack Avenue to Jefferson Avenue.

According to items attached to the meeting’s agenda, the city received 11 bids for the project and said the area in front of Lakeview High School is in “significant disrepair.”

The lowest bidder and the one the city recommended was Florence Cement Co. at $452,960. With a 10% contingency, the project totals out to $498,256 taken from the major streets fund.

Community Development and Inspections Director Denise Pike presented the item to the City Council. She called the stretch of road “a disaster.” She also said the company is completing multiple other projects within the city, but that the city was assured a patching crew will work on this project as opposed to a paving crew.

Florence also has a contract with Macomb County for a reconstruction of the 10 Mile Road and Little Mack intersection.

“They have been very aggressive in working, but again (we) have been assured that they have the capacity to take this on,” Pike said.

Pike said they plan to schedule the work after school is out and before school starts again.

Councilwoman Candice Rusie said she wanted to emphasize the timeline. She read off a letter from Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick, Inc. stating they understand it is a firm deadline to get the project done. Rusie said they want to make sure they’re staying on top of the company to be sure the project gets done before school is in session again.

Pike said they will ask the company to start in front of the school while it is out and then moving toward Jefferson.

Councilman John Caron said the company currently works with three government agencies: Macomb County, St. Clair Shores and Southeast Macomb Sanitary District. He also asked that at the end of each week they receive a weekly rundown of all projects in the city from the lead contact for the city.

“If he can give you a weekly run down of a quick update, what happened that week, so that way all the entities have a good gauge of what’s going on,” Caron said.

This includes the potential start dates, end dates and what is going on with the projects so all the entities can keep track of the progress.

“That is a ton of work they have in our city (and) that we’ve ever had with one contractor,” Caron said.

Over the course of the project, Pike said the traffic pattern will remain the same and the patching doesn’t shut down the whole road.

“It is sections of road as opposed to a total road reconstruction which would essentially shut down the road,” Pike said.

It is stipulated in the contract that only sections of road will be closed at once.