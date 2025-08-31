Concrete crushing and recycling company plans to renovate, expand

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published August 31, 2025

ROSEVILLE — A concrete crushing and recycling facility in Roseville is looking to renovate and expand.

At the Aug. 12 City Council meeting, representatives from Roseville Crushed, located on Groesbeck Highway, presented a request to pass an ordinance rezoning its two parcels of property. The ordinance was passed with four votes. Council members Kurmmell Knox, Jan Haggerty and Colleen McCartney were absent from the meeting.

Roseville Crushed was founded and has been operating in Roseville since 1996, according to a letter submitted with the request. The company said it focuses on the crushing and recycling of concrete and other materials to produce sustainable and cost-effective products.

The company is looking to demolish its existing structures to build a new building at its site with a rough size of 11,400 square feet.

The renovations will also include a new driveway and retaining wall. The ordinance would establish the area as an industrial development district.

According to the letter, the expansion will be an investment of about $1 million that will enhance performance and efficiency, ensure the retention of its 10 current employees and create an additional five to seven jobs.

“We are proud to have built our company in Roseville and remain committed to continuing our success here,” the letter states.

Roseville administrative services specialist Jim Gammicchia said the requested industrial development district would allow the company to apply for tax abatements and incentives that would help promote their economic development within the city.

“So basically, this is just to incentivize their rebuild, their expansion, their job creation, job retention,” Gammicchia said.

However, a letter from the owners of a business located across Groesbeck Highway from the facility states that they have had negative experiences due to the dust from the facility.

The letter, which is addressed from the owners of Mr. Paul’s Chophouse, was read during the Aug. 12 meeting.

“We receive many complaints from our guests, whose cars are covered with dust in our parking lot,” the letter states. “Our filters and our HVAC air conditioning units also require more attention and cleaning.”

The letter also states the road outside is dusty.

“We realize they’re making attempts with truck wheel sweepers and a watering tank truck, we’re just hoping for some improvements,” it states.

Matt St. Romain, Roseville Crushed’s controller, said at the Aug. 12 meeting that the company plans to address the dust as part of its renovations.

“Part of the plan will be widening the driveway. We’ll be able to keep that much cleaner, stop the trucks from trailing dust onto the street,” he said.

He also said they will be watering the pavement more to help keep the dust down.

Councilman Bill Shoemaker said he could see on Google Maps that the driveway was dirty.

“The driveway or the (approach) is pretty dirty, so hopefully you guys work on that a little bit,” he said.