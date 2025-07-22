Concert is summer portion of Grosse Pointe Woods’ 75th anniversary celebrations

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published July 22, 2025

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — As part of its celebration of 75 years as a city in 2025, Grosse Pointe Woods invites its residents and their guests to Music on the Lawn from 6 to 9 p.m. July 25 in front of City Hall at 20025 Mack Plaza.

The concert will feature the high-energy sounds of Mainstream Drive, along with face-painting and balloon animals for kids.

“It’ll be an expansion of our Music on the Lawn (series), which we have several times a summer,” Mayor Arthur Bryant said.

National Coney Island will be serving free hot dogs, chips and pop to attendees, while supplies last. There will also be wine and beer available for purchase with cash only; those who wish to imbibe will need to present valid identification showing they are 21 or older.

Attendees should bring their own blankets or chairs to use on the lawn.

During intermission from the concert, Bryant said there will be some remarks about the anniversary year and the city’s history.

“All of it is pointing towards the end of the year, when we will have the last big (anniversary) celebration,” Bryant said.

That will happen Dec. 11 — the actual anniversary of the date when the Woods became a city. Bryant said that on Dec. 11, officials will open a time capsule that was prepared and sealed 25 years ago, when the late Robert Novitke was mayor. City Hall was named for the long-serving former mayor and council member before his death in 2021.

Bryant said city leaders are currently preparing a 2025 time capsule that will be sealed on Dec. 11. He said anyone with suggestions about what should be placed in the time capsule should contact him or one of the administrators at City Hall.

In the event of inclement weather, Bryant said Music on the Lawn would be moved into the adjacent Woods Community Center, which he said can hold about 250 people when the room dividers are opened up and all the program rooms are combined.

Parking is available in the City Hall parking lot, although Bryant said many residents walk or ride their bikes. Music on the Lawn typically attracts about 300 to 500 attendees, Bryant said, noting that attendance “is fluid” as people come and go during the course of the evening. Because he said fewer people would attend if the weather was bad, Bryant said officials feel they’ll have enough room indoors if the concert needs to relocate to the Community Center.