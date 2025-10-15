Community gathers to support breast cancer patients, research

The Novi Police Department’s Pink Cruiser is an annual fundraising tradition in October for Henry Ford Providence Novi’s Believe in Miracles Foundation.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published October 15, 2025

NOVI — A large crowd gathered at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk Oct. 4 for Rock Out for Pink Out, which raised money for breast cancer patients and research.

The event featured a free high-energy performance by the Love Junkies, a Detroit party band, and was the fourth of eight planned stops for the Novi Police Department’s annual Pink Cruiser fundraising campaign. The fundraiser allows the public to write messages of hope and support to cancer patients for a $5 charge. All money donated will be going to the Henry Ford Providence Novi Believe in Miracles Foundation.

“There were plenty of fall festivals and things to go to, but I like the idea of the charity and being outside,” said Michele Wolfe, of Wixom. “I had not been here (to the event). It was very nice.”

Wolfe said she liked how well-organized the event was and that there were many fun things to do.

“I actually just came to dance, because it was going to be the last of the outdoor concerts, and most other ones are shut down already,” said Jim Sunko, of Northville.

Wolfe and Sunko said the band also drew them to the event, as they had seen the Love Junkies perform several times before and enjoyed it.

“Everyone in the Love Junkies’ organization and our families have been affected by breast cancer/cancer in general. So, that opportunity certainly touched us in a personal way as well. They say music unites, it heals, and it raises awareness. Given the opportunity to do just that, there was no hesitation on our part,” Johnny Allen, lead singer of the Love Junkies, said in a text about participating in Rock Out for Pink Out.

The Pink Car fundraising campaign is spearheaded by Novi Police Department clerk Kim Kleimola, a breast cancer survivor. She said her goal this year is to raise $15,000.

Kleimola attends all the events and often shares her story with others. Wolfe said her conversation with Kleimola was her favorite part of the event.

“I was quite touched by that and moved that she really is just helping other people by telling her story. It’s so nice and it really touched my heart too, all the work she was doing,” Wolfe said.

Kleimola said that so many people have been participating in the event each year that this year, instead of a Ford Explorer, the department had a larger Chevrolet Tahoe wrapped in pink to allow for more space for the public to sign.

Sunko said he has known several people who have battled various forms of cancer, including his sisters. He said he was going to take the T-shirt he was given to a friend who is battling cancer for the second time.

Kleimola and the Pink Cruiser have two more stops this year. The Pink Cruiser will be at Jack O’Lantern Jubilee in Fuerst Park Oct. 18 and Streets of Treats in downtown Northville Oct. 26.