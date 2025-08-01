Community gathers for dedication of new fire station

Warren Fire Department vehicles are parked outside of the new Fire Station No. 5 during a dedication ceremony July 30.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published August 1, 2025

WARREN — A crowd gathered along Schoenherr Road to watch as vehicles from the Warren Fire Department paraded along the street, eventually pulling into their new home.

At a ceremony July 30, the new Warren Fire Station No. 5 was dedicated as firefighters and vehicles paraded from the old station on Hoover Road near Common Road to the new one at 30619 Schoenherr Road.

“This station is more than a building. It is a symbol of safety, of service and of strength, and most of all, it is a symbol of leadership into the future,” said Warren Fire Chief Orrin Ferguson.

Ferguson said the field of firefighting is always adapting, and the new station will help the department do the same.

“The threats we face are changing — extreme weather, complex emergencies, new technologies,” he said. “Tomorrow’s leaders must be ready to learn, to grow and to adapt. This new station is equipped for the future, and we too must be equipped in our mindset, our training and our commitment to continuous improvement.”

The new, state-of-the-art, 13,000 square-foot firehouse was built to replace the former station, which was built in 1957 and was only 6,000 square feet.

“Station 5 stood tall,” said Warren Fire Commissioner Wilburt “Skip” McAdams. “It was more than just a firehouse. It became a landmark of the northeast section of the city, a place where generations of firefighters began and ended their shifts, trained together and most importantly, responded to and mitigated countless emergencies of all classification.

“Throughout its long history, it stood tall through the decades of change of personnel, equipment and function and became a second home for those who live and work within its walls,” he added.

While ground was broken on the new station in 2023, it was the result of years of planning and collaboration among city administrators, City Council members and fire administration personnel.

The new facility is expected to be open and operational in early August. A new Station No. 1, which is modeled to be similar to the new Station No. 5, is expected to open in September.