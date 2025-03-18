Commission tasked with preparing tree plan for Grosse Pointe Woods

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 18, 2025

Shutterstock image

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — This year, Grosse Pointe Woods will mark its 47th anniversary as a Tree City USA, a designation from the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation.

While trees are clearly important to the city — a tree is a prominent part of the city’s logo — the Woods Community Tree Commission would like to see a more comprehensive approach to improving and maintaining the Woods’ urban forest.

Members of the Tree Commission appeared before the Woods City Council — sitting as the Committee of the Whole — Feb. 24 to discuss the possibility of a strategic plan with regard to city-owned trees.

“We’re (here) in the spirit of collaboration and teamwork,” Tree Commission Chair Paul G. Lechner said. “We have a lot of energy, a lot of interest in regard to moving the city forward in regard to forestation.”

The Tree Commission was chartered in 1958 “to maintain a comprehensive forestry program” in the city, Lechner said.

Lechner said he understands Mack is a county road and officials may not want to spend a lot of money to plant trees in public rights of way like islands, but he said the result isn’t pretty.

“Mack Avenue is the front door, the main street of this community,” Lechner said. “Look at the islands. … Look at Google Earth. Look at the imagery.”

Tree Commission member Steve Skorupski also expressed concerns about trees on Mack.

“We’ve got dead trees on Mack Avenue, and soon we’re going to have to take those down,” Skorupski said.

And it doesn’t stop there.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement, not only on Mack, but across the city,” Lechner said.

While some business owners might not be in favor of trees in front of their establishments, Lechner said they might want to reconsider.

“Consumers shop more frequently and longer in tree-lined areas,” Lechner said.

Commission member Christina Pitts, who said she’s lived in the Woods for 30 years, said trees are a hallmark of the Woods, right down to the city’s name.

“Are trees treasured as a resource?” Pitts asked the council. “Are they a forethought or an afterthought?”

City Administrator Frank Schulte said the city planted trees in the wake of recent water main and road projects.

“We are increasing the budget (for trees) and we are planning on planting more trees,” Schulte said.

The scope of what the commission sees as the need for a more robust canopy could be outside of what the city can afford. The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments recommends a tree canopy of about 40% coverage, while the Woods’ canopy is only estimated at roughly 33.7% coverage, Lechner said.

“We need to adjust to the best practices of other communities,” Lechner said. “I do think we could make a significant investment in our tree canopy.”

Pitts said they need to better educate Woods residents as well, so they can be part of the process.

“How can we engage the community to be responsible for trees?” Pitts asked.

City Councilwoman Angela Coletti Brown thanked the commission for its expertise and energy.

“Education is so important,” Coletti Brown said. “I think education is a huge need … and your commission is a huge resource.”

City Councilwoman Vicki Granger agreed with the commission’s idea for a community tree sale, where residents could purchase trees for their own yards at a discount, thus encouraging more tree planting on private property.

“We’re all in this together,” Granger said. “We all want to (maintain) an attractive city.”

Commissioners said trees increase residential property values, reduce energy bills and provide habitat for wildlife, among many other benefits. The city’s most recent master plan, completed last year, underscores the need to foster a healthy tree canopy.

Tree Commission member Gary Lechner — Paul Lechner’s brother — said he’s seen the tree canopy in his own neighborhood decline over the years.

“The tree canopy needs to be actively managed,” Gary Lechner said. “It’s an ongoing sustainability (issue).”

While there was no formal vote, the council essentially tasked the commission with drafting a strategic plan for trees in the Woods.

City officials are looking forward to seeing what the commission comes up with in the coming months.

“Let’s move ahead and look towards September for reviewing a plan,” Mayor Arthur Bryant said.

What that plan looks like — and what steps the city might take next — have yet to be determined.

City Councilman Todd McConaghy told the commission to “please continue,” but also said officials couldn’t make any decisions or promises now.

“I think we have to reserve judgment until we see what you’re proposing,” McConaghy said. “We can’t make any decisions until we see what the plan looks like.”