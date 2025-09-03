Commission recommends approval for Wesley Park development

The Troy Planning Commission recommended approval of plans for a townhouse development called Wesley Park, located around Rochester Road and Shallowdale Drive.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published September 3, 2025

TROY — At its meeting Aug. 12, the Troy Planning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary site plan for the Wesley Park project around Rochester Road and Shallowdale Drive.

The property is 3.77 acres and currently vacant. The Troy City Council first approved a conditional rezoning agreement with the property owner, MNK Troy 1, in June 2021.

Back then, the plan called for 32 townhome units across a maximum of eight buildings, with a two-car garage for each townhome unit, and at least nine spaces for guest parking.

The plan also called for open landscape between itself and adjacent properties on the east, as well as screening along 250 feet of the southern boundary, and a detention basin to store water after a storm event.

However, after some setbacks, the rezoning agreement expired in February 2025. The plan was recently reintroduced under its current name of Wesley Park, with project conditions remaining mostly the same as they were first proposed in 2021.

“So, we’ve maintained the original drive and unit layout,” explained Brad Botham, a rep for applicant M/I Homes of Michigan, LLC. “We haven’t changed the building configurations; we’ve not changed the unit count. And we wanted to commit to building materials that were consistent with what was previously approved in the conditional rezoning agreement.”

The Planning Commission recommended approval from City Council, a decision that the council will make at another time. In the meanwhile, officials requested more details from the developer on how the landscaping would be enhanced.

“I really appreciate the efforts of both the developer and the homeowners’ association to hash this out,” said Tyler Fox, with the Planning Commission. “I mean, we all know it’s not an easy process, so it’s appreciated when we can get something that it seems everyone’s decently happy with.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.