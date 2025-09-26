College students help provide for local baby pantry

A group of Macomb Community College students studying early childhood development are holding a drive to benefit the baby pantry at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Macomb Township.

The students have set up QR code, below, with which the public can purchase items from amazon.com.

The drive, which began Sept. 16 and continues through Oct. 14, will provide baby essentials to families in need. MCC student Shannelle Smolarek, 27, is the organizer of the project.

“I attend St. Isidore’s, and I knew a little bit about the pantry,” said Smolarek, of Armada. “I thought it was a good idea.”

The students have set up QR code, shown, in which the public can purchase items from amazon.com. Clicking on the QR codes takes them right to a list of items that can be purchased, including diapers, diaper rash ointment, potty training underwear and snacks for toddlers. Student Jenna Haney volunteered to have the items sent to her house and to then bring them to the church.

“The pile is growing,” Smolarek said. “We’re getting a lot. I had no idea how many families needed help.”

As part of the process, the students visited the baby pantry in person.

“When we toured it, we learned they help 60 families a month,” Smolarek said. “It is making a big impact.”

“I think it was very well-run and very organized,” said MCC student Liana Sherako. “There is a small group of volunteers that put all the boxes together.”

Sherako, 23, said when coming up with outreach ideas, the majority of students voted on the baby pantry project.

“Our goal is to help the community as best we can to help the baby pantry provide to families,” she said. “It made me excited to be able to help. We also reached out to others around us who are able to help support this project. It’s really cool to see our classmates pitching in to help out.”

The students set up a social media page, and since many of them work at schools and day care centers, they have set up collection boxes at those sites.