Clinton Township board OKs demolition, fire station projects

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published August 30, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The agenda for the Aug. 25 meeting of the Clinton Township Board of Trustees was 13 items deep, with much of the business focused on construction projects around the township.

The first of the projects approved was a demolition bid for 21229 Vermander Avenue, awarded to Universal Consolidated Enterprises Inc. for $18,969. UCE was the second-lowest bidder.

“(Vin-con Inc.) was actually the lowest (bidder at) $18,800, but he did not bid the back side of the garage which had asbestos,” Building Department Superintendent Barry Miller said. “Universal Consolidated did (include that). The approximate costs would go up by almost $1,000 for the lowest bidder. I contacted the lowest bidder. He said he would do an upcharge for (asbestos removal), so that’s why I’m recommending the second-lowest bidder in Universal Consolidated.”

UCE’s contract includes demolition and asbestos removal as well as regrading, strawing and seeding the soil after the demolition.

Fire Station No. 4 project increase

Trustees also approved an increase to the budget for auxiliary parking lot improvements at Clinton Township Fire Department Station No. 4. Initially approved in the 2024-25 budget at $250,000, Fire Chief John Gallagher requested an additional $74,000 in project costs because all six bids came in over budget.

“This is a project that is sorely in need,” Gallagher said. “There was a picture at the staff meeting in regards to the certain condition of the lot, in regards to functionality as well as the safety of this lot. This is a project that needs to be completed in a timely manner for the safety of both the Fire Department as well as the public.”

The parking lot slabs have significantly deteriorated, leading to large gaps between slabs that create potential trip hazards. Stormwater improvements would be included in the project.

Trustees approved increasing the project’s budget to about $324,060. The project was awarded to Pontiac-based Asphalt Specialists, LLC for around $268,000.

Committee background checks

On Aug. 25, trustees approved a background check requirement for applicants and nominees for township statutory boards and committees.

Approved by a 6-1 vote with Trustee Julie Matuzak the lone vote against, the checks would be conducted by the Clinton Township Police Department using the Michigan State Police Internet Criminal History Access Tool program. Results will be presented to the board.

Boards and committees affected by the checks are the Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Gratiot Downtown Development Authority, Construction Board of Appeals, Board of Review, Water Advisory Committee, Officers Compensation Commission, Housing Commission and the Economic Development Corporation.

Matuzak proposed amendments to the proposal, making it clear during the application process that the background check will be performed and adding language that any given conviction does not preclude eligibility for appointment.

Both amendments were approved unanimously.